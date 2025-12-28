Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Hurricanes host the Renegades at Ninja Stadium

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 15, KFC BBL|15

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Monday, December 29. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Chris Grant and Shawn Craig (field), Ben Treloar (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Hugo Burdon, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright Ins: Hugo Burdon, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster. Outs: Jackson Bird (omitted), Tim David (injured), Will Prestwidge (omitted).

The Hurricanes have been buoyed by the return of Matthew Wade and Beau Wesbter from injury and national duties respectively, with the latter released from the Australian Test squad before returning in time for the fifth test. Queensland batter Hugo Burdon has also joined the squad, signing in place of Iain Carlisle who will miss majority of the season with a hamstring injury. Similarly, big hitter Tim David will spend and exrtended period on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring during the Hurricanes' last game against the Perth Scorchers, with further details regarding a return-to-play timeline to be confirmed in the coming days. Meanwhile, Jackson Bird and Will Prestwidge have both been omitted.

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Oliver Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, Will Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa Ins: Caleb Jewell. Outs: Fergus O'Neill.

Just the one change for the Renegades, who have called upon the knowledge former Hurricane Caleb Jewell for Monday's contest. The top-order batter replaces Fergus O'Neill in the squad (omitted).

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Melbourne Renegades

Players to watch

Beau Webster (Hurricanes): Released from the Australian men’s Test team for Hobart's upcoming home fixture to the delight of the purple army. It will be the allrounder’s first match back in Hurricanes colours since his inaugural season in BBL|06, having spent the rest of his time between the Renegades and Stars before returning to his home state in BBL|15. Webster will return to the Australian squad on New Year’s Eve for the fifth NRMA Ashes Test at the SCG.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Renegades): Yet to fully fire this season with scores of 14 and 7, but has what it takes to put together a dynamic innings to turn the tide of a game. Batting further down the order this season, Fraser-McGurk forms part of an enticing young contingent alongside Oliver Peake and Will Sutherland; all of which can swing the bat at any point of the innings to impressive effect.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 196 2 Josh Philippe J Philippe 180 3 Sam Harper S Harper 165 4 Ben McDermott B McDermott 165 5 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 161 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 142 7 Finn Allen F Allen 138 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 136

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8 2 Jack Edwards J Edwards 8 3 Tom Curran T Curran 7 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 7 5 Haris Rauf H Rauf 6 6 Shadab Khan S Khan 6 7 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 6 8 Chris Jordan C Jordan 6

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 13 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 13 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 11 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 9 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 9 6 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 9 7 Sam Harper S Harper 8 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 7

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won 11 of their last 14 BBL matches against Melbourne Renegades, including both their past two meetings; in fact, the Hurricanes’ overall 59 per cent (13/22) win rate against the Renegades is their second highest against any team (63 per cent v Sydney Thunder).





Hobart Hurricanes are on an eight-match winning streak at Ninja Stadium in the BBL, successfully chasing down targets of 180-plus runs in each of their past two matches there, while Melbourne Renegades have lost 11 of their past 12 matches played outside Victoria.





Melbourne Renegades have hit a boundary once every 6.3 balls faced against the Hurricanes, their most frequent against any opponent in the competition; indeed, their 19 boundaries in their last meeting against the Hurricanes was their most in a match against them since December 2023.





Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) has scored 648 runs in BBL matches between the Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades, nearly 100 more than any other batter (Aaron Finch – 553). McDermott scored 49 runs in his last innings against the Renegades, his first 30-plus run score against them since December 2021.





(Hobart Hurricanes) has scored 648 runs in BBL matches between the Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades, nearly 100 more than any other batter (Aaron Finch – 553). McDermott scored 49 runs in his last innings against the Renegades, his first 30-plus run score against them since December 2021. Jason Behrendorff (Melbourne Renegades) has taken at least one wicket in each of his past 16 BBL innings and has taken eight wickets across his past three innings against the Hurricanes.

What's on the line?

As the only team to play just two games so far this season, the Renegades will be seeking their second win of BBL|15 to lift themselves off the bottom of the standings. The Hurricanes meanwhile have started their title defence beautifully with three wins from four games to sit second behind Melbourne Stars, who are the only team to beat them this season. The Hurricanes comfortably beat the Renegades by seven wickets with 37 balls remaining when these two sides last met in Geelong on December 21 this year.

KFC BBL|15 standings