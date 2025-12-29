Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers: match preview

Both teams are searching for their second win of the season as the Thunder host the Scorchers in Western Sydney

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 16, KFC BBL|15

Where: Engie Stadium, Sydney

When: Tuesday, December 30. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Sharad Patel and Donovan Koch (field), Sam Nogajski (third), Roberto Howard (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (C), Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam ⁠Billings, Chris Green, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley Ins: Tom Andrews Outs: Aidan O’Connor (omitted)

Allrounder Tom Andrews comes back into the Thunder squad, replacing Aidan O’Connor.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli Ins: Josh Inglis Outs: Bryce Jackson (omitted)

The Scorchers have received a huge boost, welcoming back dynamic gloveman Josh Inglis after being released from the Australian Test squad. Fast bowler Bryce Jackson has been omitted.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Perth Scorchers

Players to watch

Chris Green (Thunder): The off-spinner took 3-13 off four overs the last time the Thunder hosted the Scorchers at Engie Stadium as they bowled the visitors out for 97. The Thunder will be hoping to make full use of their familiar home conditions again as they return to Western Sydney seeking their second win of BBL|15.

Josh Inglis (Scorchers): Released from the Test squad for this match, Australia’s white-ball gloveman will have a point to prove after missing out on the Boxing Day Test. Inglis played two games for the Scorchers last season and has since been part of Punjab Kings’ run to this year’s IPL final. He was then instrumental in Australia’s T20 series whitewash of West Indies with two half-centuries. Will take over the wicketkeeping from Finn Allen for this match before rejoining the Test squad ahead of the fifth Ashes Test.

Top performers

Local knowledge

What's on the line?

As we near the halfway point of the season, this game looms as crucial for both sides as they seek their second win of BBL|15. With both the Thunder and Scorchers currently in the bottom half of the standings, a win here will see them move into the top four, while a loss will leave them with work to do to catch their rivals in the second half of the campaign.

