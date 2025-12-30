Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers: match preview

The Hurricanes and Scorchers round out the BBL's New Year's Day double-header in Hobart

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 19, KFC BBL|15

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Thursday, January 1. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Ben Treloar and Donovan Koch (field), Sam Nogajski (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston and Xavier Doherty (match referees)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Hugo Burdon, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright Ins: Charlie Wakim. Outs: Beau Webster (Ashes Squad).

Beau Webster jets back to Sydney to join the Ashes squad after being released last week to play in the Hurricanes' last fixture against the Renegades. Charlie Wakim finds his way back into the Hurricanes' fold, signing on as a Local Replacement Player for Tim David who has been ruled out for the remainder of BBL|15 with a hamstring injury.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner (c) Ins: Bryce Jackson. Outs: Josh Inglis (Ashes Squad).

Much like Beau Webster for the Hurricanes, Josh Inglis departs the Scorchers to rejoin the Ashes squad ahead of the fifth Test at the SCG. Seamer Bryce Jackson takes the wicketkeeper-batter's place, with the Western Australian talent still in the hunt for a Big Bash debut.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers

Players to watch

Mitch Owen (Hurricanes): Scored his maiden T20 century to kick start his breakout BBL campaign the last time the Hurricanes played the Scorchers at Ninja Stadium in BBL|14. Can this rematch provide the spark to his BBL|15 season after three single digit scores in his past four innings?

Ashton Turner (Scorchers): Produced one of the cleanest hitting displays ever seen in the Big Bash to finish unbeaten on 99 from 41 balls in the Scorchers' previous match against the Thunder. That innings came at one of the harder batting venues in the competition (Engie Stadium), so the Scorchers' skipper will no doubt be eager to take advantage of the more favorable conditions and short square boundaries at Ninja Stadium.

03:46 Play video Turner stranded on 99no as gripping knock falls short

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 196 2 Sam Harper S Harper 194 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 180 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 180 5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 170 6 Matthew Gilkes M Gilkes 165 7 Ben McDermott B McDermott 165 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 162

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 9 2 Tom Curran T Curran 9 3 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8 4 Jack Edwards J Edwards 8 5 Peter Siddle P Siddle 8 6 Rishad Hossain M Hossain 8 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 7 8 Daniel Sams D Sams 7

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 13 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 10 5 Ashton Turner A Turner 10 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 9 7 Tim Seifert T Seifert 9 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won their past two BBL matches against the Scorchers, including a four-wicket victory when they last met earlier this season on Boxing Day in Perth. The Hurricanes will be aiming to defeat the Scorchers twice in a single season for only the second time in the history of the competition (won twice in BBL|08).





Perth Scorchers will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL outside Western Australia for the first time since December 2023 following their 71-run victory over Sydney Thunder in their most recent game on the road on Tuesday night.





Hobart Hurricanes have won 13 of their past 15 BBL matches, including each of their last three; their only two defeats in that span have both been against Melbourne Stars.





Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) has scored 503 runs at an average of 45.7 across his past 16 BBL innings; although, he was dismissed for just nine runs the last time he faced the Scorchers on Boxing Day.





(Perth Scorchers) has scored 226 runs at an average of 56.5 across his past seven BBL innings; although, he was dismissed for just eight runs the last time he faced the Hobart Hurricanes on Boxing Day.

What's on the line?

A fifth win of the season would put the reigning champions back at the top of the BBL|15 standings, although they will have played two more games than the Stars who are yet to drop a game with four wins from four starts. The Scorchers are back into the top four, and a third win of the season would see them narrow the gap to just two points between themselves and the top two.

