Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Last-placed Thunder desperately need a win to reignite their BBL|15 campaign as they host the reigning champions in Sydney

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 21, KFC BBL|15

Where: Engie Stadium, Sydney

When: Saturday, January 3. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Mitch Claydon and Mike Graham-Smith (field), Sharad Patel (third), Patrick Jackson (fourth), Janine Stainer (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner (c) Ins: Wes Agar, Nic Maddinson. Outs: Blake Nikitaras (selection), Reece Topley (SA20 commitments).

Nic Maddinson is in the frame to feature in his first Big Bash match since BBL|15 after missing the entirety with a broken thumb, before undergoing chemotherarpy for testicular cancer some months later. Should he be selected, it will be Maddinson's first match for the Thunder after representing the Sixers, Stars and Renegades in previous seasons. Wes Agar has been named in the squad for his first potential appearance of BBL|15, while Blake Nikitaras and Reece Topley come out of the line-up; the latter to compete in the SA20 in a previously arranged agreement with the Thunder.

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright Ins: Will Prestwidge. Outs: Hugo Burdon (omitted).

The Hurricanes have made one change following their recent loss to the Scorchers at home, with Will Prestwidge back in the squad in place of Hugo Burdon.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes

Players to watch

Shadab Khan (Pakistan): The Pakistan leg-spinning allrounder has made an immediate impact with both bat and ball in BBL|15, contributing crucial wickets and handy lower-order runs. Took two wickets and crashed 34 runs in the Thunder's away clash with the Hurricanes earlier this season and his leg-spin will again be vital in the middle-overs to restrict the Hurricanes' aggressive batting line up.

Nikhil Chaudhary (Hurricanes): In just his second season in the Big Bash, Chaudhary has risen to the extra responsibility this season, sliding up and down the order as his side's impact batter. He's currently the Hurricanes' leading scorer in BBL|15 with 211 runs at 35, with an impressive strike rate of 155. He top scored for his side with 31 off 15 balls in their loss to the Scorchers on Thursday, as he did earlier in the season against the Renegades (79) and Thunder (41).

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 211 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 202 3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 4 Sam Harper S Harper 194 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 183 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 174 7 Tim Seifert T Seifert 170 8 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 167

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jack Edwards J Edwards 10 2 Haris Rauf H Rauf 9 3 Tom Curran T Curran 9 4 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 9 5 Peter Siddle P Siddle 8 6 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8 7 Rishad Hossain M Hossain 8 8 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 7

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 13 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 11 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 10 6 Ashton Turner A Turner 10 7 Tim Seifert T Seifert 9 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes are on a five-game winning streak over Sydney Thunder dating back to January 2023. All those victories have come at home in Hobart, with the Thunder winning the last match between the two sides at Engie Stadium back in January 2020.





Hobart Hurricanes' batter Ben McDermott (2965) is 35 away from notching 3000 runs in the Big Bash. He would be the seventh men's batter to reach the milestone in the competition.





(2965) is 35 away from notching 3000 runs in the Big Bash. He would be the seventh men's batter to reach the milestone in the competition. Sydney Thunder allrounder Daniel Sams (936) is 64 away from reaching 1000 BBL runs.





(936) is 64 away from reaching 1000 BBL runs. Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis (95) is five away from bringing up 100 wickets in the BBL. He would be the second men's bowler to reach the milestone for the Hurricanes after Riley Meredith (107 wickets).

What's on the line?

It's getting desperate for the Thunder who start to enter season-over territory if they don't string some wins together soon. They're currently 1-4 and languishing at the bottom of the standings. Despite their loss to the Scorchers in their last start, the Hurricanes are sitting comfortably inside the top four as they seek their fifth win of the season.

KFC BBL|15 standings