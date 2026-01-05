Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder: match preview

Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Strikers host the Thunder at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 25, KFC BBL|15

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Tuesday, January 6. Bat flip at 6pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Drew Crozier and Riki Wessels (field), Donovan Koch (third), Peter George (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood Ins: Hassan Ali. Outs: Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hassan Ali's swift return to the squad will be welcomed by the Strikers, however comes at the expense of new signing Tabraiz Shamsi. The crafty left-arm spinner — equipped with 'shoe phone' celebrations — starred on debut against the Scorchers with figures of 3-30, which included the crucial wickets of Mitch Marsh and Cooper Connolly.

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner (c), David Willey Ins: David Willey. Outs: Shadab Khan (national duties).

International top-up David Willey is in line to make his Thunder debut on Tuesday night, returning to the Big Bash for the first time since BBL|08. The seamer and former Scorcher comes into the squad in place of Shadab Khan, who has been selected in Pakistan's T20I series against Sri Lanka. Khan is scheduled to return to Australia in time for the Sydney Smash on 16 January.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Sydney Thunder

Players to watch

Lloyd Pope (Strikers): Took his best BBL figures since BBL|13 with his 4-23 against the Scorchers in their last match. Now has eight wickets in five games this season to lead the Strikers' tally this season and will be crucial if they're to string a few wins together to get back into finals contention.

David Warner (Thunder): The veteran left-hander is one of Australia most dominant players of spin and the Thunder will be hoping he can fire again after the Strikers sent down 16 overs of spin in their last match. Fresh off his second BBL century more than 14 years after his first, Warner's side desperately need to get back on the winner's list after slipping to the bottom of the table with one win from six games. But after hitting 130 of their 205 runs in their last match, the Thunder need someone to go with Warner against the Strikers at the traditionally high scoring Adelaide Oval.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 251 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 243 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193 6 Matt Short M Short 184 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 179 8 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 176

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 12 2 Peter Siddle P Siddle 12 3 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 10 4 Jack Edwards J Edwards 10 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 10 6 Tom Curran T Curran 10 7 Joel Paris J Paris 10 8 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 10

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 4 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 5 David Warner D Warner 12 6 Josh Brown J Brown 11 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 11 8 Max Bryant M Bryant 10

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder won their most recent match against Adelaide Strikers in December 2024, snapping a five-game losing streak against them. However, the Thunder have lost their past two matches against the Strikers in Adelaide, dating back to December 2022.





Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams (950) is 50 away from reaching 1,000 BBL runs.





(950) is 50 away from reaching 1,000 BBL runs. Sam Billings (937) is 63 away from reaching 1,000 runs for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.





(937) is 63 away from reaching 1,000 runs for Sydney Thunder in the BBL. Henry Thornton (49) is one away from reaching 50 wickets for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL.

What's on the line?

It's must win for the Thunder who sit bottom of the standings with just four games left. They're currently four points adrift of fourth place, but it'll take them at least three wins to get back there given their poor net run-rate. The Strikers are just one win out of the top four and have a game in hand on most of the competition, but they too need to string some wins together if they're to feature in the BBL|15 finals.

KFC BBL|15 standings