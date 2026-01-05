Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Strikers host the Thunder at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder: match preview
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder
What: Match 25, KFC BBL|15
Where: Adelaide Oval
When: Tuesday, January 6. Bat flip at 6pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here
Live scores: Match Centre
Officials: Drew Crozier and Riki Wessels (field), Donovan Koch (third), Peter George (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood
Ins: Hassan Ali. Outs: Tabraiz Shamsi.
Hassan Ali's swift return to the squad will be welcomed by the Strikers, however comes at the expense of new signing Tabraiz Shamsi. The crafty left-arm spinner — equipped with 'shoe phone' celebrations — starred on debut against the Scorchers with figures of 3-30, which included the crucial wickets of Mitch Marsh and Cooper Connolly.
Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner (c), David Willey
Ins: David Willey. Outs: Shadab Khan (national duties).
International top-up David Willey is in line to make his Thunder debut on Tuesday night, returning to the Big Bash for the first time since BBL|08. The seamer and former Scorcher comes into the squad in place of Shadab Khan, who has been selected in Pakistan's T20I series against Sri Lanka. Khan is scheduled to return to Australia in time for the Sydney Smash on 16 January.
Players to watch
Lloyd Pope (Strikers): Took his best BBL figures since BBL|13 with his 4-23 against the Scorchers in their last match. Now has eight wickets in five games this season to lead the Strikers' tally this season and will be crucial if they're to string a few wins together to get back into finals contention.
David Warner (Thunder): The veteran left-hander is one of Australia most dominant players of spin and the Thunder will be hoping he can fire again after the Strikers sent down 16 overs of spin in their last match. Fresh off his second BBL century more than 14 years after his first, Warner's side desperately need to get back on the winner's list after slipping to the bottom of the table with one win from six games. But after hitting 130 of their 205 runs in their last match, the Thunder need someone to go with Warner against the Strikers at the traditionally high scoring Adelaide Oval.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Thunder won their most recent match against Adelaide Strikers in December 2024, snapping a five-game losing streak against them. However, the Thunder have lost their past two matches against the Strikers in Adelaide, dating back to December 2022.
- Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams (950) is 50 away from reaching 1,000 BBL runs.
- Sam Billings (937) is 63 away from reaching 1,000 runs for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.
- Henry Thornton (49) is one away from reaching 50 wickets for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL.
What's on the line?
It's must win for the Thunder who sit bottom of the standings with just four games left. They're currently four points adrift of fourth place, but it'll take them at least three wins to get back there given their poor net run-rate. The Strikers are just one win out of the top four and have a game in hand on most of the competition, but they too need to string some wins together if they're to feature in the BBL|15 finals.