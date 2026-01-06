Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Scorchers host the Renegades in Perth

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 26, KFC BBL|15

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Wednesday, January 7. Bat flip at 3.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 4.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

Officials: Ben Treloar and Eloise Sheridan (field), Steve Dionysius (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Charlie Burke (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner (c) Ins: Finn Allen, David Payne, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Ashton Agar (injured), Joel Curtis (omitted), Bryce Jackson (omitted).

A trio of very handy ins for the Scorchers, headlined by the lightning-quick Jhye Richardson, who has been released from national duties. Opener Finn Allen is also in the frame to return from a finger injury, while fellow international David Payne is in line for a first-up appearance of BBL|15. The Scorchers will be without Ashton Agar (calf), while Bryce Jackson and debutant Joel Curtis have been omitted.

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Mattew Spoors, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye Ins: Caleb Jewell. Outs: Harry Dixon (omitted).

Fresh off their inspiring Melbourne Derby triumph, the Renegades have made just one change for their trip west. Caleb Jewell returns to the squad in place of Harry Dixon (omitted), with the former yet to feature in Renegades colours after making the move over from the Hurricanes ahead of BBL|15.

Players to watch

Joel Paris (Scorchers): The experienced left-armer turned in his best performance with bat and ball in Scorchers colours in their last game against the Strikers, scoring a vital 20 not out and then taking 3-22 to lift his side to a 33-run win. After crossing from the Stars during the off-season, Paris' guidance has been crucial in the Scorchers' young pace attack navigating their first BBL campaign without veterans Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye, who they will face in this match for the first time since they joined the Renegades.

Will Sutherland (Renegades): The Renegades skipper silenced the massive MCG home crowd with his penultimate ball six to win Sunday's Melbourne derby. Sutherland did the same when the 'Gades last visited Perth Stadium, hitting 70 off 45 balls in a sixth-wicket partnership of 92 with Tom Rogers to beat the Scorchers last season.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 251 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 245 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193 6 Matt Short M Short 184 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 182 8 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 176

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 12 2 Peter Siddle P Siddle 12 3 Jack Edwards J Edwards 11 4 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 10 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 10 6 Tom Curran T Curran 10 7 Joel Paris J Paris 10 8 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 10

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 4 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 5 David Warner D Warner 12 6 Josh Brown J Brown 11 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 11 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades have won each of their past two BBL matches against Perth Scorchers, more than they won across their nine meetings prior to that span (won one, lost eight); a third consecutive win in this game would be the Renegades' outright longest winning run against the Scorchers in the history of the competition (also won two from December 2018 to January 2019).





Perth Scorchers have won their past three BBL matches, including both of their two games in 2026; the last time the Scorchers started a calendar year on a longer winning run was a four-match span in 2021.





Melbourne Renegades have won only one of their past 13 BBL matches outside Victoria; although, their only victory in that span did come in their most recent game on the road against the Scorchers (January 7, 2025).





Joel Paris (Perth Scorchers) has taken nine wickets at an average of 12 across his past four BBL bowling innings, recording at least two wickets in each of those four innings; it's his longest run of multiple wickets in an innings in his career in the competition.





(Perth Scorchers) has taken nine wickets at an average of 12 across his past four BBL bowling innings, recording at least two wickets in each of those four innings; it's his longest run of multiple wickets in an innings in his career in the competition. Will Sutherland (Melbourne Renegades) scored 70 runs the last time he faced the Perth Scorchers (January 7, 2025), his highest score in his career in the competition and also logged bowling figures of 2-22 on the day.

What's on the line?

With three wins on the bounce the Scorchers are back into the top two and eyeing a return to finals action. A fourth straight win in their clash with the Renegades will almost seal a top four spot with three games still to play. The Renegades meanwhile snapped a three-game losing streak with their thrilling Melbourne derby win on Sunday and a third win of the season in this match will put them on the cusp of the top four.

