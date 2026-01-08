Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Hurricanes host the Strikers in Hobart

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 28, KFC BBL|15

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Friday, January 9. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Roberto Howard and Troy Penman (field), Sharad Patel (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright Unchanged

The Hurricanes are sticking to their winning formula with an unchanged squad for Friday night. Jake Weatherland and Beau Webster are expected to be available for Hobart's next match against the Sydney Sixers following the conclusion of the NRMA Ashes Series.

Adelaide Strikers: Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood Ins: Tabraiz Shamsi. Outs: Hassan Ali (omitted).

Tabraiz Shamsi has answered the (shoe-phone) call back into the Strikers' squad, with fellow international signing Hassan Ali omitted from the 13-player squad.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Adelaide Strikers

Players to watch

Tim Ward (Hurricanes): Put his stamp on the competition in the Hurricanes’ last fixture, posting an impressive 90 off 49 balls against the Sydney Thunder to guide his side to a six-wicket triumph. The left-hander opener has averaged 31.8 with the bat from his five appearances in his debut campaign, partnering with Mitch Owen who is beginning to hit his straps after a scratchy start to the season.

Liam Scott (Strikers): The allrounder has been consistent with both bat and ball for the Strikers amid a breakout campaign, coming off an unbeaten 49 which proved vital in Adelaide’s own narrow win over the Thunder on Tuesday evening. With a focus on a stringent defensive bowling coming into BBL|15, Scott has helped deliver on that mission with an economy rate of 7.00 from his six matches.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 251 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 245 3 David Warner D Warner 241 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 5 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 220 6 Matthew Gilkes M Gilkes 208 7 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 2 Haris Rauf H Rauf 12 3 Peter Siddle P Siddle 12 4 Jack Edwards J Edwards 11 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 11 6 Joel Paris J Paris 11 7 Tom Curran T Curran 10 8 Lloyd Pope L Pope 10

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 15 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Josh Brown J Brown 13 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 5 David Warner D Warner 13 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 12 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won their past two BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers; a third consecutive win in this game would be the Hurricanes' outright longest winning run against the Strikers in the history of the competition (also won two from January to December in 2020).





Adelaide Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL for the first time since January 2024, following their six-run victory against Sydney Thunder last time out.





Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to avoid consecutive defeats in the BBL in Tasmania for the first time since December 2021 following their 40-run loss against Perth Scorchers in their most recent game at home on New Year's Day, which snapped a nine-match winning run in such fixtures.





Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 238 runs at an average of 47.6 across his past seven BBL innings; he wasn't dismissed in his only previous innings in the competition against Hobart Hurricanes (3no in BBL|14).





(Adelaide Strikers) has scored 238 runs at an average of 47.6 across his past seven BBL innings; he wasn't dismissed in his only previous innings in the competition against Hobart Hurricanes (3no in BBL|14). Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes) has taken 10 wickets in this BBL15 season; it's the seventh time he's reached double figures in a BBL season for the Hurricanes – the most of any player in the history of the competition (Riley Meredith six times and Cameron Boyce three times).

What's on the line?

Another win or two would almost clinch top spot for the Hurricanes for the second season in a row, who quickly bounced back from their loss to the Scorchers with a thumping win over the Thunder. Meanwhile, the Strikers are up to fifth and on the cusp of a return to finals, but they need to keep winning to ensure they move into the top four.

