Get all the latest team news and broadcast details as the Hurricanes host the Strikers in Hobart
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
What: Match 28, KFC BBL|15
Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart
When: Friday, January 9. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
Officials: Roberto Howard and Troy Penman (field), Sharad Patel (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)
Match squads
Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright
Unchanged
The Hurricanes are sticking to their winning formula with an unchanged squad for Friday night. Jake Weatherland and Beau Webster are expected to be available for Hobart's next match against the Sydney Sixers following the conclusion of the NRMA Ashes Series.
Adelaide Strikers: Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood
Ins: Tabraiz Shamsi. Outs: Hassan Ali (omitted).
Tabraiz Shamsi has answered the (shoe-phone) call back into the Strikers' squad, with fellow international signing Hassan Ali omitted from the 13-player squad.
Club news
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
Players to watch
Tim Ward (Hurricanes): Put his stamp on the competition in the Hurricanes’ last fixture, posting an impressive 90 off 49 balls against the Sydney Thunder to guide his side to a six-wicket triumph. The left-hander opener has averaged 31.8 with the bat from his five appearances in his debut campaign, partnering with Mitch Owen who is beginning to hit his straps after a scratchy start to the season.
Liam Scott (Strikers): The allrounder has been consistent with both bat and ball for the Strikers amid a breakout campaign, coming off an unbeaten 49 which proved vital in Adelaide’s own narrow win over the Thunder on Tuesday evening. With a focus on a stringent defensive bowling coming into BBL|15, Scott has helped deliver on that mission with an economy rate of 7.00 from his six matches.
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won their past two BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers; a third consecutive win in this game would be the Hurricanes' outright longest winning run against the Strikers in the history of the competition (also won two from January to December in 2020).
- Adelaide Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL for the first time since January 2024, following their six-run victory against Sydney Thunder last time out.
- Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to avoid consecutive defeats in the BBL in Tasmania for the first time since December 2021 following their 40-run loss against Perth Scorchers in their most recent game at home on New Year's Day, which snapped a nine-match winning run in such fixtures.
- Liam Scott (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 238 runs at an average of 47.6 across his past seven BBL innings; he wasn't dismissed in his only previous innings in the competition against Hobart Hurricanes (3no in BBL|14).
- Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes) has taken 10 wickets in this BBL15 season; it's the seventh time he's reached double figures in a BBL season for the Hurricanes – the most of any player in the history of the competition (Riley Meredith six times and Cameron Boyce three times).
What's on the line?
Another win or two would almost clinch top spot for the Hurricanes for the second season in a row, who quickly bounced back from their loss to the Scorchers with a thumping win over the Thunder. Meanwhile, the Strikers are up to fifth and on the cusp of a return to finals, but they need to keep winning to ensure they move into the top four.