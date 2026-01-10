Don't rush captains: Blackwell on Australia's leadership future

NSW Cricket Hall of Fame inductee Alex Blackwell weighs in on Australia's captaincy choices, backs Nicola Carey to make a comeback

Former Australian skipper Alex Blackwell has endorsed Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield as future national captains in waiting.

Blackwell, who led Australia to a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title in 2010, believes the selectors don't need to commit themselves to a long-term option after Alyssa Healy's eventual retirement, with vice-captain Tahlia McGrath another in the mix to take on the role full-time.

One of the all-time leading run-getters for the Australian women's team, Blackwell was inducted into the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame alongside former men's skipper Michael Clarke earlier this week.

She was an integral part of the dominant NSW Breakers side, winning 13 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) titles with the team, seven of which came while she was at the helm, and led Sydney Thunder to the inaugural WBBL title in 2015.

Blackwell led Australia as a stand-in captain on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2012 in absence of regular skipper Jodie Fields.

Despite a T20 World Cup and an Ashes triumph coming under her leadership, she never got the role on a permanent basis as the selectors handed the reins to a 21-year-old Meg Lanning following Fields' retirement in 2014.

With another wicketkeeping captain now in the twilight of her career, Blackwell says a long-term leader shouldn't be rushed into the role.

Blackwell hailed Healy for her performance in the aftermath of Lanning's unforeseen retirement in 2023.

"I think Alyssa has played an incredible role," Blackwell told reporters in Sydney this week. "It's not easy after all that success to come in.

"I think she has been terrific."

Blackwell added there were multiple capable contenders in the Australian camp to take over from Healy when the time comes, which, with the 35-year-old skipper managing multiple injuries over the past year and having played her last 50-over World Cup, can reasonably be expected to be not too far into the future.

"There are a few choices, and it's great to see Ash and Phoebe having opportunities at WBBL level," she said. "Either would be a great choice.

"You don't always have to pick for a decade. Short-term captaincy is an option.

"There could be players to just get us through a couple of years and a World Cup, rather than rushing captains."

Blackwell also backed McGrath's leadership as the allrounder faces scrutiny over her recent poor returns.

The Adelaide Strikers captain had a disappointing Weber WBBL|11, amassing 98 runs in nine innings and taking five wickets during the tournament.

The campaign came on the back of a quiet 50-over World Cup, where she scored 55 runs in the four batting opportunities she got after being shifted down to No.7.

Blackwell reminded the media that McGrath was the top-ranked T20I batter at one point (No.4 as of January 10) and asked for the 30-year-old to be supported in finding her confidence back.

"I've seen Tahlia in action as a leader, and she is quiet and confident," she said.

"We get the mic on them sometimes in WBBL and you can hear conversations she is having, and she has led that Strikers side to back-to-back titles.

"She has got what it takes to lead a side, if she can get back to her form. That's a viable option as well."

Blackwell has also marked her former Thunder teammate Nicola Carey for an international comeback.

Carey, who last played for Australia in December 2022, has been critical to the Tasmanian Tigers' success since her move to the island state in 2019.

02:42 Play video Carey caps incredible season with match-winning final ton

The 32-year-old turned down an Australian contract in 2023 to focus on domestic cricket after dropping out of the first choice XI and was part of the Tigers' three-peat in the WNCL.

Her all-round contributions helped the Hobart Hurricanes' win their maiden WBBL title last month and she is now plying her trade in India's Women's Premier League (WPL) after being picked by defending champions Mumbai Indians, starring with 40 runs and two wickets in the season opener last night.

Blackwell believes Carey is enjoying her best phase as a cricketer.

"She got the new ball (in the WBBL), it's swinging," she said.

"I used to throw her the old ball (at Thunder) and say, 'finish them for us'. She was our death bowler.

"She's added the ability to bowl with the new ball and get it swinging. And she bats great."

Australia have lost World Cup semi-finals titles in both formats over the past two years, and if the team was to adjust its combinations, Blackwell believes Carey is primed for a comeback.

"She is match-hardened," she said. "She was the player of the final in the Hundred.

"If we want to win a World Cup final in a couple of months' time in England … that final will be at Lord's.

"If I was a selector, I would ask her what her views would be (on a comeback) and get her in the camp."