Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers: match preview

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Hassan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Luke Wood Ins: Hassan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey. Outs: Alex Ross (omitted), Tabraiz Shamsi (omitted), Jerrssis Wadia (LRP).

Alex Carey's return to the Strikers' ranks headlines a treble of changes for Sunday, with the in-form wicketkeeper set the gloves from stand-in Mackenzie Harvey, who nabbed an impressive catch against the Hurricanes on Friday evening. Hassan Ali and Cameron Boyce make their way back into the squad, with Tabraiz Shamsi, Alex Ross and Jerrssis Wadia coming out for the incoming trio.

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt, Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, David Payne, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (c) Ins: Luke Holt, Josh Inglis. Outs: Joel Paris (injured), Corey Rocchiccioli (omitted).

Josh Inglis slots back into the Scorchers squad with the conclusion of the NRMA Insurance Ashes Series to add some serious firepower to the already stacked batting line-up. New inclusion Luke Holt has been named as a local replacement player for fellow spinner Ashton Agar, who continues to manage a calf injury. Meanwhile, Joel Paris (groin) and Corey Rocchiccioli (omitted) have come out of the squad for Sunday.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Perth Scorchers

Players to watch

Alex Carey (Strikers): Australia's in-from Test keeper will have a point to prove after missing selection in the T20 World Cup squad. Carey had a quiet BBL stint when he joined the Strikers for three games last season but has been red hot this summer with 323 runs at 46 in the Ashes along with 28 dismissals. Carey played four T20 internationals last year with a top score of 26 after returning to the side for the first time in four years.

Josh Inglis (Scorchers): Australia's white-ball gloveman was unable to kick onto a big score in his two Ashes Test but this stint with the Scorchers will be the perfect lead in to the T20 World Cup. Inglis has played one game already in BBL|15, hitting 13 off nine balls against the Thunder.

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Perth Scorchers have won their past three BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers; the last and only time the Scorchers recorded a longer winning run against the Strikers was a four-match span from December 2016 to December 2018.





Adelaide Strikers have won their past two BBL matches at Adelaide Oval; the last time the Strikers recorded a longer winning run at the ground within a single season was a four-match span in January 2022.





Perth Scorchers have won their past two BBL matches outside Western Australia; the last time the Scorchers recorded a longer winning run on the road was a four-match span from December 2022 to January 2023.





Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers) has taken seven catches in BBL|15; only three players (non-wicketkeepers) have recorded more for the Strikers in a single season in BBL history – Matthew Short (12 in BBL|11), Phil Salt (10 in BBL|09) and Adam Hose (8 in BBL|12).





(Adelaide Strikers) has taken seven catches in BBL|15; only three players (non-wicketkeepers) have recorded more for the Strikers in a single season in BBL history – Matthew Short (12 in BBL|11), Phil Salt (10 in BBL|09) and Adam Hose (8 in BBL|12). Joel Paris (Perth Scorchers) has a bowling dot ball rate of 46 per cent from 135 balls bowled in BBL|15, the best of any player in the competition (minimum 90 balls bowled).

What's on the line?

The Strikers can't afford to drop another game after going down to the Hurricanes on Friday night. They're two points out of the top four but due to their poor net run-rate they'll need to win at least two of their final three games and hope other results fall their way to be a chance of playing finals. A Scorchers win will boost their chances of securing a double chance and keep them in the hunt for top spot.

