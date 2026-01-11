Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

The Renegades' season is on the line as they take on the already eliminated Thunder at Engie Stadium

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 33, KFC BBL|15

Where: Engie Stadium, Sydney

When: Monday, January 12. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Troy Penman and Sam Nogajski (field), Roberto Howard (third), Sharad Patel (fourth), Janine Stainer (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Charlie Anderson, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam ⁠Billings, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Willey In: Charlie Anderson. Out: Nathan McAndrew (omitted)

Fast bowler Nathan McAndrew has been dropped from the Thunder squad for their final home game of the season after conceding more than 10 an over in his last match against the Strikers and 15 an over in their loss to the Hurricanes before that. Aussie Under-19 World Cup-winning Charlie Anderson comes into the squad and is in line to make his BBL debut.

Captain David Warner has been named in the squad despite not fielding in Saturday's loss to the Heat. After taking a knock to the knee during his 82 from 56 balls, Warner did not return in the Thunder's bowling innings. The club said he would work closely with their medical team over the next 24 hours in a bid to be fit for the Thunder's final home game of the season having already been eliminated from finals contention.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa In: Adam Zampa. Out: Matthew Spoors (omitted)

Australian white-ball spinner Adam Zampa has recovered from a neck strain and returns to the Renegades squad for their crunch clash with the Thunder. Zampa has missed the 'Gades past four games after straining a neck muscle during his 3-25 against the Hurricanes December 29.

Paceman Tom Rogers remains absent from the squad and is yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-2025. Spin-bowling allrounder Matthew Spoors drops out of the squad with Zampa's return.

Club news

Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

Players to watch

Sam Billings (Thunder): The Englishman has produced a couple of handy starts with scores of 34, 1 and 20 in their past three matches but the Thunder desperately need someone to kick on to support David Warner, who has 323 runs for the season. With the Thunder already eliminated from BBL|15, Billings will be hoping to finish on a high ahead of his return next season.

Josh Brown (Renegades): The destructive opener has found top gear over the past three games with scores of 80, 22 and 84, with the pair of 80s both coming against the Stars in the derby. The 'Gades will be hoping Brown can cash in against the struggling Thunder too as they seek to keep their finals chances alive.

02:42 Play video Brown blasts 80 in another big derby show

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 356 2 David Warner D Warner 323 3 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 287 4 Josh Brown J Brown 270 5 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 263 6 Liam Scott L Scott 262 7 Josh Philippe J Philippe 231 8 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 220

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 15 2 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 3 Peter Siddle P Siddle 14 4 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 12 6 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 12 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 12 8 Tom Curran T Curran 11

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Josh Brown J Brown 17 2 David Warner D Warner 16 3 Finn Allen F Allen 15 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 15 5 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 14 6 Sam Harper S Harper 14 7 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 14 8 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder have won six of their past seven BBL matches against Melbourne Renegades, including each of their past two; their only defeat in that span was a four-wicket loss in December 2022 at Marvel Stadium.





Melbourne Renegades will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL outside Victoria for the first time since January 2020, following their four-wicket victory against Perth Scorchers in their last game outside their home state (January 7 at Optus Stadium).





Sydney Thunder have lost their past five BBL matches; the last and only time the Thunder recorded a longer losing run in the competition was a 19-match span from December 2011 to January 2014.





Josh Brown (Melbourne Renegades) has scored 229 runs at an average of 57.3 across his past four BBL innings; although, he's scored fewer than 40 runs in all his four innings against Sydney Thunder in the competition.





(Melbourne Renegades) has scored 229 runs at an average of 57.3 across his past four BBL innings; although, he's scored fewer than 40 runs in all his four innings against Sydney Thunder in the competition. David Warner (8) is one away from surpassing Callum Ferguson (8) for the outright third most scores of 50-plus for Sydney Thunder in BBL history; only Alex Hales (16) and Usman Khawaja (12) have logged more.

What's on the line?

The Thunder's season is over after securing just one win from eight games, so David Warner's side will be playing from pride against the Renegades to give their home fans something to cheer about. Will Sutherland's side however are still in with a shot of playing finals, but they'll need to win at least two of their remaining three games, starting with this clash against the Thunder.

KFC BBL|15 standings