BBL to introduce 'designated batters' from next season

League reveals details of new designated batter rule to come into force in BBL|16

Teams will be able to nominate a designated batter and fielder from next season under a new rule to be introduced for BBL|16.

The designated batter rule, a throwback to 'X-factor' days of BBL|10 and |11, will open the door to an evolving XI in the Big Bash, adding an extra layer of strategy and flexibility to the competition.

Designated batter and fielder rule explained: – Before the bat flip, clubs have the option to nominate one player from their XI to act as the designated batter. This player can bat but is not permitted to field or bowl. – If naming a designated batter, clubs must also name a designated fielder. This player is not permitted to bowl but may be the wicketkeeper. – If a team chooses not to nominate a designated batter, they will name a traditional playing XI.

Set to come in from the opening match of BBL|16, teams will have the option to nominate a designated batter before the toss. This player can bat but will not be permitted to field or bowl.

At the change of innings, the batter will swap places with the designated fielder, who can only field – as well as keep wicket, if desired – but not bowl.

The rule is not mandatory, with teams that opt not to name a designated batter to instead field a traditional XI. The rule applies to the men's competition only and not the Weber WBBL.

"The Big Bash was built on the spirit of innovation and evolution, and our new designated batter and fielder rule is about giving teams more strategic options and creating new dynamics for fans to enjoy," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues.

03:52 Play video Marsh finds top gear to power to second BBL hundred

"Every fan wants to see the most explosive batters and electric fielders playing as many games as possible and we're excited to see how clubs use this flexibility to shape matches in BBL|16.

"Throughout the consultation process, we were conscious of not wanting to change the fundamentals of the game but rather add an element that will add interest, strategy and entertainment."

The new rule is an evolution to the short-lived 'X-factor player' introduced in BBL|10, which enabled a player from outside the selected XI to be substituted into the game in place of a player who hadn't batted or had bowled only one over.

However, X-factor subs could only be activated at the 10th over of the first innings and generally favoured chasing teams who were able to add another hitter into their line-up.

The X-factor rule was abandoned along with the Bash Boost point after two seasons, with the Power Surge the only rule introduced for BBL|10 still in effect today.

Whereas the designated batter rule follows a similar concept introduced in the Indian Premier League in 2023, with their 'impact player' allowing one of five substitute players to be injected into the contest at any point during the match.

"The designated batter and fielder will create a new layer of strategic decision making for coaches and clubs," said Trent Woodhill, the league's player acquisition consultant.

"Feedback from players around the world to the concept has been very positive. They know what a great experience a summer in Australia is and we anticipate this rule will help to attract even more top-tier talent next season.

"The designated batter and fielder will create more excitement within matches while maintaining the fundamentals of cricket."

Players such as batting powerhouse Chris Lynn, who is closer to the twilight of his career than the dawn, and top Test batters like Travis Head, could benefit from the designated batter rule, which would allow for greater player management and be the catalyst to extend careers in the BBL.

01:41 Play video Biggest BBL Moments, No,1: Head's champagne moment on NYE

With the rule also not precluding the designated fielder from filling the role of wicketkeeper, clubs could look to extend their batting order, with a non-batting specialist wicketkeeper to take the position behind the stumps as the designated fielder.

It's a tactic that could have assisted Perth Scorchers this season, who have had part-time 'keeper Finn Allen take the gloves while Josh Inglis was unavailable on Test duties.

Another example could see veteran 'keeper Matthew Wade play as a batter only without having to worry about the taxing nature of keeping wicket, with Ben McDermott another accomplished gloveman in the Hurricanes side.

Similarly, the innovation may provide younger, explosive fielders their first taste of KFC BBL action by being activated as the designated fielder.

While the rule won't apply in WBBL|12, the league said it would continue to review the potential application for future women's seasons.

KFC BBL|15 standings