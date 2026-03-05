Thanks Midge: Celebrating the best of Alyssa Healy

As Alyssa Healy prepares to pack away the kit bag for good, here is a look back at the best performances from her extraordinary career

This week at the WACA Ground, the curtains will come down on Alyssa Healy's 16-year international career.

The Australia captain will go down as one of the all-time greats, holding the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals across formats and sitting in the top echelon of Australia run scorers.

Alyssa Healy 2010-2026 Tests: 10 | Runs: 489 | Ave: 30.56 | HS: 99 | 50s: 3 | Catches: 22 | Stumpings: 2 ODIs: 126 | Runs: 3777 | Ave: 37.02 | HS: 112* | SR: 100.69 | 100s: 8 | 50s: 19 | Catches: 85 | Stumpings: 38 T20Is: 162 | Runs: 3054 | Ave: 25.45 | SR: 129.79 | HS: 148no | 50s: 17 | Catches: 65 | Stumpings: 63

Choosing the best performances from 298 matches is no easy task, but those listed below either marked personal milestones, broke records or helped Australia to significant victories – and in some cases, achieved all three.

Ten of Alyssa Healy's best performances

T20 World Cup Final v India, Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 8, 2020: 75 off 39 balls v India

Alyssa Healy (75 from 39 balls) set a new record for the highest score in a women’s T20 World Cup final – only for opening partner Beth Mooney to break it in the same innings with an unbeaten 78 from 54 of her own.

After Australia elected to bat in front of 86,174 at the MCG, Healy showed zero nerves in front of the enormous crowd to dispatch Shikha Pandey’s first delivery of the match, a full toss, to the boundary. She found the rope three times in an eventful opening over which also saw her dropped on nine when Shafali Verma put down a chance at cover.

Healy made India pay for the error and continued to ride her luck, working brilliantly with Mooney to take Australia to 0-49 at the end of the Powerplay, before taking on the left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad with two huge sixes

Bringing up her half-century from just 30 balls, with yet another four, Healy feasted on the pace of Pandey with three consecutive maximums before chancing her arm one time too many in the 12th, caught on the boundary as Radha Yadav finally made the first breakthrough for India.

ODI World Cup final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

April 4, 2022: 170 off 138 v England

Perhaps the defining moment of Healy's career.

It had been a lean World Cup for the opening batter through the round-robin stage, but she roared to life in the semi-final with a century against West Indies.

Healy went even bigger in the final, rewriting the records books with one of the most remarkable innings in one-day history.

The hard-hitting opener talked the talk pregame, declaring any chat about her being Katherine Brunt's bunny "junk", and then walked the walk, helping power Australia to a mammoth 5-356 after being sent in by England.

The right-hander was patient early against the moving ball from Brunt and new-ball partner Anya Shrubsole, then went on the attack when off-spinner Charlie Dean was introduced to the attack.

She was dropped on 41 when Natalie Sciver put down a simple chance at mid-wicket, and England dearly paid for the error.

Her fifty came off 62 balls, and her second half-century took just 38 deliveries before she removed her helmet and raised the bat in consecutive ODIs for the first time in her career.

Karen Rolton's record high score for a women's World Cup final, her 107 not out against India in 2005, was reeled in and still Healy's relentless attack continued.

Dropped again on 136, Healy's 150 came off 129 deliveries, and despite struggling with cramp, still she tormented England, treating Sophie Ecclestone with disdain as she whacked three consecutive boundaries off the tournament leading wicket taker.

Healy's onslaught finally ended in the 46th over when she was stumped off the bowling of Anya Shrubsole, ending an innings featuring 26 fours.

Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

March 1, 2026: 158 off 98 v India

A late addition to the list! Last weekend, Healy signed off from one-day internationals in style, hammering a record-breaking 158 as Australia thrashed India by 185 runs in Hobart.

Healy's 98-ball knock at Bellerive Oval saw her set a new highest individual score by an Australian woman in ODIs on home soil. India formed a guard of honour to welcome the Australia captain to the middle in an ODI for the final time.

She rose to the occasion in her 126th and final ODI, re-writing the record books through a 98-ball innings that was pure Healy at her belligerent best. After surviving a close call on 24 when India's review for lbw was deemed 'umpire's call', she reached fifty off 49 deliveries.

Toying with the Indian attack, the 35-year-old notched triple figures from just 79 deliveries, raising her Kookaburra to the Hobart crowd and embracing Mooney.

Battling cramp, she stepped on the accelerator, going from 101 to 150 in 16 deliveries without facing a dot ball, before her innings finally ended in bizarre circumstances on 158, bowled attempting to reverse a rank full toss from Rana.

Ashes Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 22-26, 2023: 50 v England

Healy showed her grit leading Australia in a Test for the first time. Speaking after she helped Australia to an epic day five victory, she revealed she had carried two broken fingers into the match at Trent Bridge, where she captained, kept wicket and batted across the five days.

Her injuries made the fact Healy shrugged off three consecutive ducks in the format to arrest an Australian collapse and score a match-defining half-century all the more impressive.

She revealed she had been struggling to grip her bat, which was the reason she dropped herself down two slots in the order to No.8 in Australia's second innings.

Australia's lead was 208 when she arrived in the middle, and had passed 260 when she was dismissed shortly after reaching the milestone.

Healy also took five catches and executed – with a bit of luck after a fumble – the crucial stumping of Amy Jones across the match.

2025 ODI World Cup, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

October 12, 2025: 142 off 107 v India

Healy's drought-breaking century paved the way to a world record ODI chase, as Australia reeled in a mammoth target of 331 with an over to spare in Visakhapatnam.

Healy's superb 107-ball 142, her first century in any format since the 2022 World Cup final and her first as Australian captain, set the tone for the history-making chase.

She raced to a 35-ball fifty – her first since arriving on Indian soil over a month ago – and charged on to bring up her hundred off 85 balls in the 31st over.

Healy then took it up another notch, with her next 42 runs coming off 21 deliveries as she brought the equation down to a run-a-ball.

Her dismissal to Charani in the 39th, with Australia still needing 66 off 67, sapped some momentum from the chase, but it was enough to help her team to a famous win.

Third ODI v India, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

March 19, 2018: 133 off 115 v India

Healy scored her maiden international century in Australia’s third and final one-day international against India in Vadodara in 2018.

In a knock that was eight years in the making, Healy struggled to find her feet early – as she had done in the second ODI when she was dismissed for a 37-ball 19 – but on this occasion the fiery batter resisted the temptation to hit out in frustration.

After working her way to 7 from 16, she found her groove in the eighth over of the Australian innings with two boundaries and a six, bringing up her half-century from 47 deliveries.

Handed lives on 27 and again on 58 – both times on the boundary and both times by Mona Meshram – Healy capitalised, playing all around the ground as she first passed her previous highest ODI score, 71, and her highest international score, 90, before reaching triple figures from 94 deliveries.

Healy was eventually dismissed for 133, with her 115-ball knock featuring 17 boundaries and two sixes.

T20 World Cup hot streak, 2018: Guyana & Antigua

November, 2018: Matches: 6 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 225 | Ave: 56.25 | SR: 144.23 | HS: 56* | 50s: 2

Not even a brush with concussion in the final group game against India could throw Healy off course. She was named player of the tournament after top-scoring with 225 runs, her only misstep coming in the final when she was dismissed for 22 – her next lowest score was 46.

She set a new record for the fastest World T20 half-century against Ireland and posted a 38-ball 53 against New Zealand. By her own admission, her 'keeping wasn't her best during the tournament, but she completed eight dismissals for the tournament, four catches and four stumpings, with only India's Taniya Bhatia capturing more.

First T20I v Sri Lanka, North Sydney Oval

October 2, 2019: 148no from 61 v Sri Lanka

Maiden T20I century. Fastest T20I hundred by an Australian. Highest T20 score by a woman, ever, at the time.

After knocking off her 100th T20 appearance in Australian colours just days earlier, Healy’s record-breaking knock of 148 from 61 balls etched her name squarely into the record books to solidify her place among the greats of the game.

Splitting fielders in all parts of the ground, lofting the ball over the rope with consummate ease, Healy finished with a whopping 19 fours and 7 sixes.

It became apparent after Healy celebrated triple figures in the 16th over that she was by no means finished and she would go on to break the record score set by her then-captain Meg Lanning just months earlier in the UK.

Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth

February 15-18, 2024: 99 v South Africa

Healy fell one agonising run short of a maiden Test century late on a dramatic opening day of the historic Test between Australia and South Africa at the WACA Ground in 2024.

An exhausted Healy had batted through 43-degree heat to reach 99 with just minutes remaining before stumps.

But the Australian captain was denied her hundred when she chipped a return catch to bowler Delmi Tucker, ending a gutsy 124-ball innings at the WACA Ground.

Her efforts – after arriving at the crease with Australia wobbling at 3-12 – nonetheless put the hosts in a position of strength at 5-251, leading the Proteas by 175 runs at the end of the opening day, with Annabel Sutherland (54no) and Ashleigh Gardner (0no) to resume on Friday morning.

ODI World Cup semi-final, Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 30, 2022: 129 from 107 vs West Indies

Days before her heroics against England in Christchurch, Healy set the tone in the semi-final with a commanding 129 against West Indies.

Opening alongside Rachael Haynes, she powered Australia to a 216-run stand that effectively ended the contest.

Her innings was measured early before accelerating, as her second fifty came at more than twice the pace of the first.

She finished her knock with 17 fours and a six, ensuring Australia cruised into the final.

