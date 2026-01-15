Abbott hungry for more success as prolific quick signs on for BBL|16

Sydney Sixers have filled nine of 10 list spots before the trade period as Sean Abbott recommits for another season

The KFC BBL's most prolific bowler of all-time, Sean Abbott, has extended his stay with Sydney Sixers into a 14th straight season.

Abbott, who has taken 181 Big Bash wickets in 129 matches across a 15-year career to lead retiring veteran Andrew Tye (162), has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the Sixers until at least the end of BBL|16.

The right-armer missed the start of this season as he recovered from a hamstring injury, which also dashed his hopes of a Test debut this summer as he was forced out of the Australian squad before the first Ashes Test.

Abbott returned on Boxing Day against the Stars with his six wickets in four games helping spearhead the Sixers' charge towards finals in the second half of BBL|15 after they dropped their opening two games.

"The Sixers environment brings out the best in me and I'm hungry to help this group push for more success," Abbott, who played a key role on the club's BBL|09 and |10 championships, said today.

"I feel grateful to have been part of this group throughout my career and even more grateful to keep pulling on the magenta alongside my teammates."

The 33-year-old joined the Sixers in BBL|03 after spending the first two seasons with crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder.

He's the second Sixer to recommit to the club in recent days with middle-order batter Jordan Silk penning a two-year extension last week. Crucially for the Sixers, the pair of re-signings locks away Abbott and Silk before the post-season trade and free agency period.

"Sean brings an edge to everything he does," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said in a statement.

"He's ultra-competitive, incredibly consistent and someone our group looks up to.

"Whether it's with the ball in hand or setting the tone in the field, he makes things happen in the magenta and we're thrilled to have him with us through to the end of BBL|16."

Abbott joins fellow quick Ben Dwarshuis (BBL|17) – the third highest wicket-taker in the competition's history (159) – as well as Aussie star Steve Smith, Josh Philippe, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Lachlan Shaw (all BBL|16) and Silk (BBL|17) as the players committed to the Sixers beyond this season.

Each club can re-sign up to 10 players prior to a league contracting embargo coming into force on the Tuesday (January 27 at 5pm) after the final.

The Sixers face the Thunder tonight at the SCG in a blockbuster Sydney Smash where superstar left-armer Mitchell Starc is set to play his first Big Bash game in more than a decade.

They then finish the regular season with a sudden-death clash against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday where the winner will secure a finals spot.

