Belief, composure key as McSweeney reflects on close wins

Growing confidence and composure under pressure have underpinned Brisbane Heat's ability to close out tight matches, highlighted again in the recent win over the Hurricanes in BBL|15

The Brisbane Heat find themselves in a do-or-die match against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday. The winner will take the last finals spot in BBL|15, while the loser's campaign will come to an end.

But they wouldn't have this chance in front of them if it wasn't for a stunning win over the Hobart Hurricanes earlier in the week.

A mammoth effort from the bowlers derailed the Hurricanes' chase when the result was looking certain and then Zaman Khan defended six off the last over to keep Heat's hopes alive.

01:41 Play video Heat hero Zaman melts Hurricanes in crunch final over

Earlier, captain Nathan McSweeney played a crucial innings for the Heat in that game, top-scoring with 49 from 32 balls whilst combining with Matthew Renshaw for a vital 64-run partnership that helped push the side to a tricky total of 160.

"I think a lot of people would have turned the TV off during some of our games, thinking that we've lost, then woken up in the morning and realised that we'd won," McSweeney said.

"When there's more on the line, those games help. You build experience in keeping your composure under pressure."

McSweeney said the group now carries that confidence into every match regardless of the situation.

"Whatever the position in the game, we know we can win. I think that's been the most important thing for us," he said.

"We fight really strongly, and that's been shown over our wins that come down to the last over. It doesn’t matter where we are in the game. We know we can win it and we've got the players to do so."

Asked about the challenge of containing Steve Smith in their upcoming fixture against Sydney Sixers, McSweeney said there was no simple solution.

"I'm not sure anyone's figured that out in world cricket," he said.

McSweeney also highlighted the outstanding contributions of younger players who were given opportunities throughout BBL|15 through injury, stating that the experience would be invaluable going forward.

"The young guys, Tommy Balkin and Oli Patterson, who've come in this year have done really well," he said.

"They'll be better for that next year or whenever they get the next opportunity. It's a credit to the list managers and the coaching staff, and also them to come in and dominate as well as they did."

While focused on current results, McSweeney said the ambition to return to international cricket remains stronger than ever.

"Obviously, there's got to be opportunity and I'd love to play for Australia again," he said.

"I loved every minute of wearing the baggy green. It's something you think about every day and try to work towards."

He added that facing high-quality opposition, including Jasprit Bumrah at his absolute best, had helped refine his approach.

"Facing Bumrah was a great challenge and I'm better for it," McSweeney said.

"I feel like I've mentally got probably a different outlook on batting and technically probably haven't changed a whole heap, but continued to try and work out little ways that I can adapt to each bowler."

