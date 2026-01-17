Patil, Fulmali return as India name white-ball squads for Australia tour

India have recalled batter Bharati Fulmali after six years in the international wilderness for their upcoming multi-format tour of Australia

Shreyanka Patil has returned to India's T20I squad for next month's multi-format series against Australia, as the reigning ODI World Cup champions look to upset the hosts on their home turf.

The addition of spinner Patil, who spent 14 months sidelined by injury before storming back into the Women's Premier League this month taking her first five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants, bolsters India's bowling attack for the three-game T20I leg which begins at the SCG on February 15.

India have made just two changes to the side that swept Sri Lanka 5-0 in December, with Bharati Fulmali the other addition, having been recalled after an almost six-year absence from the international circuit.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

The Gujarat Giants batter, who played two T20Is for India in 2019, has earned a recall after impressing with 92 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 191.66 this WPL season. Harleen Deol has been omitted from the shortest format.

India have made a trio of changes to the squad that won the ODI World Cup for the three one-dayers, omitting back-up wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and quick Arundhati Reddy.

Batters Pratika Rawal, who suffered a tournament-ending leg injury while fielding during the World Cup, and Yastika Bhatia will both miss through injury.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

In their place, 17-year-old wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma have both earned their first one-day call-ups, while Kashvee Gautam has been recalled.

India's squad for the sole Test at the WACA Ground will be named at a later date.

Australia are expected to name their squads for the multi-format series in the first week of February.

The impending retirement of captain Alyssa Healy means a new T20I skipper will be unveiled, alongside a replacement for Healy at the top of the order.

Beth Mooney is expected to take the wicketkeeping gloves in the shortest format, but the selections could also offer an insight into who is the next 'keeper in line, while question marks also remain over the make-up of Australia's bowling attack.

Healy will feature in the ODIs and Test before hanging up the gloves for good.

The series will be the first time the fierce rivals have met since India upset Australia in last October's ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai.

India went on to win their first senior women's ICC title, while Australia were left to rue a now-empty World Cup trophy cabinet having also been bunted from the T20I tournament semi-finals a year earlier.

Speaking to media during WBBL|11, Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield said the disappointment would leave the hosts with a point to prove come the bilateral series.

"I think that multi-format series will be very heated with the memories of the World Cup in the back of our minds," Litchfield said.

"We're eager to get one back on them, and we've had some really good form in all formats.

"The multi-format series are awesome for women's cricket, and it's a really cool way to see who's the best nation.

"You've got to pick an all-round squad that can battle in all three formats."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia squad: TBC

India white-ball squads: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Kashvee Gautam (ODI only), Arundhati Reddy (T20 only), Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali (T20 only), Shreyanka Patil (T20 only), Harleen Deol (ODI only)

February 15: First T20 v India, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20 v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20 v India, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

February 24: First ODI v India, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 6-9: Test match v India, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)