Sixers hopeful after Starc's shoulder scare

Loss to Scorchers sees the Sixers set to face either the Melbourne Stars or Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger on Friday

09:55 Play video Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers | BBL|15

Sydney Sixers are sweating on the fitness of star paceman Mitchell Starc following the side's gutting loss to Perth Scorchers in last night's Qualifier.

The Sixers blew the chance to go straight through to the KFC BBL|15 Final after being skittled for 99 in 15 overs in reply to the Scorchers' 9-147 in Perth on Tuesday night.

The loss has relegated the Sixers into a must-win Challenger final in Sydney on Friday against either Melbourne Stars or Hobart Hurricanes.

If the Sixers win that, they will have to return to Perth to face the Scorchers in Sunday's grand final.

00:29 Play video Starc gets Marsh in his first over to win the battle of Mitches

The decider is expected to attract more than 50,000 fans, and if Sydney make it, they will enter the match having already lost twice in Perth this season.

But their biggest current concern is Starc, who experienced discomfort in his left shoulder after attempting a diving catch on Tuesday.

Starc was clearly in pain for several minutes after the dive, with the veteran stretching and massaging his shoulder to test it out.

Although Starc was able to bowl out his remaining three overs on the way to figures of 2-32, his shoulder will be further assessed on Wednesday to check whether there is any ongoing issue.

"Sometimes with these types of injuries, they can get worse once you cool down," Sixers captain Moises Henriques said.

01:18 Play video Allen breaks Big Bash record in another top knock

"So we're kind of hoping that's not the case, but we'll see.

"He's been magnificent for us. Like his attitude around the group's fantastic, and he wants to play. So I'm hoping he's good."

Even if Starc's shoulder is given the all clear, he faces a test of his workloads should he front up again in Friday's tie at the SCG.

Starc played all five Tests during the Ashes, and has now played three BBL matches in the space of five days – in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

02:17 Play video Millimetres! Tight stumping call sends Babar on the way

Henriques said the Sixers would have to take it "match-by-match" with Starc, but he's hoping the soon-to-be 36-year-old will be given the all-clear to play.

"He's an absolute beast," Henriques said.

"If anyone can do it, it's going to be him. But we don't want to put him at risk for his future commitments.

"At the moment, I know he'll be wanting to play."

Henriques was hugely critical of his team's over-aggressive approach to Tuesday night's modest run chase.

The Sixers slumped to 5-64 as Babar Azam (0), Josh Philippe (13), Henriques (2), Lachlan Shaw (15) and Jack Edwards (0) all fell cheaply, mostly to aggressive shots.

Only Steve Smith (37 off 24 balls) was able to get into any sort of rhythm, but the Sixers' victory hopes nosedived when he holed out in the deep off the bowling of Mahli Beardman (3-20).

"I mean, everyone's going to feel pretty gutted," Henriques said.

"It's a tough one, because some of the decisions were probably poor decisions when you're chasing 148.

"It's one of those situations that when you're only chasing seven an over, we probably didn't need to take quite the amount of risks we were looking to take early in the innings."

Perth will be chasing a BBL record sixth title when they face either the Sixers, Stars or Hurricanes in Sunday's decider.

BBL|15 finals schedule

Qualifier: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Knockout: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Ninja Stadium (Wednesday, January 21, 7.30pm AEDT)

Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of Knockout, SCG (Friday, January 23, 7.15pm AEDT)

Final: Perth Scorchers v winner of Challenger, Optus Stadium (Sunday, January 25, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Monday, January 26 (7.15pm AEDT) is available for the Final

