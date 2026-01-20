U19 tyro smashes a record-fastest century against Japan

Australia easily accounted for Japan in their second match of the tournament in Namibia

Will Malajczuk has battered the fastest hundred in Under-19 World Cup history as Australia thrashed Japan to confirm their place in the super sixes stage of the competition.

The West Australian raced to his ton in 51 balls hitting five sixes and 12 fours before being dismissed four deliveries later for 102.

By then Australia were well on course to overhaul's Japan's 8-201, which they went on to do so with eight wickets and 125 balls to spare.

There was also a measured unbeaten half-century from Nitesh Samuels, his second in as many matches. He played the anchor role in Windhoek making 60no off 73 balls following his 73no in the opening victory over Ireland.

Malajczuk missed out in that match, making 22 off 12 balls, but this innings was chanceless.

"I'm happy to get the team off to a good start and get another win," said the 18-year-old. "Just playing my shots and being free with the mindset: if the ball's there, go for it."

Paying tribute to the team's coach, veteran Tim Nielsen and his staff, he said, "They give me the freedom to bat the way I want to."

Malajczuk added of Samuels: "Nitesh batted really well. He likes to take a single and we contrast our batting really well."

Opting to bat Japan lost an early wicket to Will Byrom (1-32) but reached 2-105 at the halfway mark having lost Nihar Parmar (33) to Samuels' run out. But they failed to build on that platform as leg-spinner Naden Cooray squeezed their innings taking 3-31.

Hugo Tani-Kelly, who made Japan's first century at this level in their opening defeat to Sri Lanka, held the innings together with an unbeaten 70 off 135 balls.

The teenager is one of six members of the Japanese XI who are based in Australia, and one of five who play for Queensland's Northern Suburbs, Ian Healy's club.

That includes three members of the same family: Charlie Hara-Hinze, 17 and his 16-year-old twin brothers Montgomery and Gabriel, who made 24, 29 and 0 respectively, plus Taylor Waugh (1).

Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett (1) plays for Randwick-Petersham in Sydney grade while another, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, is England-based but of Australian descent while skipper Kazuma Kato-Stafford (0) was raised in Australia.

Malajczuk and Samuels hit 94 off the ten-over powerplay to launch Australia's innings, after which the result was never in doubt.

Once Malajczuk was caught in the deep, Steven Hogan, the Queenslander who made a century against Ireland, was dismissed for 15, enabling Tom Hogan (no relation) to come in and post 19no.

Skipper Ollie Peake, who has impressed for Melbourne Renegades in BBL, was content to stay in the sheds.

"The batting was incredible, I was more than happy to watch the show," he said. "Will's an incredible player"

The win means Australia and Sri Lanka will contest Group A's top spot when they meet on Friday.

In the day's other match in Group B New Zealand were 1-51 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, when rain washed out play, the Kiwis' second no result.

ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c) (Victoria), Kasey Barton (NSW), William Byrom (NSW), Naden Cooray (NSW), Jayden Draper (Queensland), Steven Hogan (Queensland), Thomas Hogan (ACT), Ben Gordon (Queensland), John James (NSW), Charles Lachmund (Queensland), Alex Lee-Young (NSW), Will Malajczuk (WA), Nitesh Samuel (NSW), Hayden Schiller (SA), Aryan Sharma (Victoria)

Australia's group stage matches

January 16: Australia beat Ireland by eight eickets

January 20: Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (6.30pm AEDT)

January 23: Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (6.30pm AEDT)

Super Six: January 25-February 1

February 3: First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo (6.30pm AEDT)

February 4: Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare (6.30pm AEDT)

February 6: Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare (6.30pm AEDT)