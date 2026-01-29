BBL Player Movement Window: Every team's top targets for BBL|16

See what every team needs to improve on their list during the Player Movement Window in preparation for BBL|16

There are 68 eligible free agents that could find new BBL homes over the Player Movement Window, and a wealth of potential trades and deals that could shake up the competition.

With every side searching for the right talent and combination of players to give themselves the best shot at title glory, every move shapes as an important one that will help chart the course of BBL|16.

Take a look at what every side may be looking for heading into next season, the players up for grabs and all the latest news before the Player Movement Window closes on Thursday, 5 February at 5:00pm AEDT.

Adelaide Strikers

Need: Strike power

Eligible Free Agents: Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Alex Ross

Potential Targets: Nic Maddinson, Josh Inglis

After putting an emphasis on building a defensive bowling unit for BBL|15, the Strikers may have to turn their attention towards shoring up their batting order for next season.

With heavy-hitters Chris Lynn and Travis Head currently unsigned for BBL|16, their possible departures — the former's in particular given Head's limited availability due to international duties — would leave a significant gap in strike-power.

02:16 Play video Lynnsanity strikes Adelaide's NYE bash

While Lynn staying on would help address their batting power, bringing in another batter to the line-up that relied too heavily on him and skipper Matt Short wouldn't go astray.

Nic Maddinson has the experience, power and temperament to both enhance and stabilise the Strikers' batting line-up. He made a successful return to professional cricket in BBL|15 with 128 runs from five matches going at 147.12. The 34-year-old proved he could still be a game winner, notching up a vital 30 not-out as the Thunder defeated the Renegades in a thrilling rain-affected chase.

It would be Maddinson's fifth BBL club should he sign with the Strikers, having represented the Sixers, Renegades, Stars and Thunder in previous seasons.

Although a challenge to pry a player from a title-winning team, Josh Inglis certainly fits the bill when it comes to bolstering a batting order. A Scorcher since BBL|07, Inglis' potential acquisition comes with the caveat of being unavailable for extended periods due to international duties with Australia.

Brisbane Heat

Need: More experienced bowlers to help the youth

Eligible Free Agents: Tom Balkin, Paddy Dooley, Liam Haskett, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wood

Potential Targets: Jackson Bird, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee

A myriad of reasons precluded much of the Brisbane Heat's first-choice pace attack from action in BBL|15, however the exposure of its young talent to the big-time was an undeniable success.

The likes of Tom Balkin and Oli Patterson starred in the absence of the Heat staples, with the former's death bowling to win his side the game against the Strikers among one of the best moments from the season just gone.

02:38 Play video Heat debutant holds nerve to win thrilling final over

Even with the uncapped Callum Vidler waiting in the wings, youth alone can't get the job done as the Heat's young crop matures into fully-fledged stars in their own right.

Michael Neser's availability (if he remains with the Heat), the continued rise of Xavier Bartlett and the expected return of Spencer Johnson from injury will greatly enhance the pace attack, but another seasoned head to mentor the emerging brigade would be of great benefit for future seasons.

Reigning Golden Arm Gurinder Sandhu remains without a contract for BBL|16 and is an option to both fast-track the next crop and complement the existing quicks, while Jackson Bird could head north after being unused by the Hurricanes.

Mark Steketee may also be an option to return to the Heat after three seasons at the Stars; the last of which was marred by a back injury that ruled him out of the entirety of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes

Need: Youth to form the next generation, 'keeping back-up

Eligible Free Agents: Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird, Hugo Burdon, Iain Carlisle, Will Prestige, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Mac Wright

Potential Targets: Tom Balkin, Will Salzmann, Bryce Jackson, Joel Curtis

It's difficult to poke holes in the Hobart Hurricanes' list, even after they fell short in The Challenger in the hopes of defending their maiden title.

With their signed 10-player cohort oozing class and near-unrivalled power through the likes of Mitch Owen, Tim David and Nathan Ellis, there isn't one particular area the 'Canes need to address heading into BBL|16.

02:53 Play video Owen's heavy hitting undone in contentious circumstances

Instead, an eye towards the future could be the best course of action during the Player Movement Window. An uncontracted youngster to complement the likes of Will Prestwidge — should he remain in purple — such as Tom Balkin or the uncapped duo of Will Salzmann (Renegades) and Bryce Jackson (Scorchers) are viable options to build towards the next title-contending era.

Intriguingly, the introduction of the Designated Batter and Fielder rule for BBL|16 could see the Hurricanes leverage the new rule to their advantage when it comes to prolonging the career of Matthew Wade.

It's important to note that Wade's keeping hasn't declined in the slightest. That said, the wicketkeeping wear-and-tear on a 38-year-old body amid a jam-packed tournament takes its toll.

Bringing in a back-up 'keeper such as Joel Curtis as a designated fielder to relieve Wade when needed — while not forfeiting his batting prowess — would open the door for the 'Canes to use the incoming rule to the fullest.

Melbourne Renegades

Need: A frontline spinner

Eligible Free Agents: Michael Archer, Sam Elliott, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Will Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa

Potential Targets: Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Tom Andrews

Adam Zampa shapes as the most in-demand names that remain unsigned during the Player Movement Window, and one that just about every team would have a throw at the stumps to bring him to their side.

Should Zampa depart the Renegades in what would likely be the most high-profile signing of the Player Movement Window, there are several specialist spinners who could help fill the spot of the foremost World Cup-winning spinner.

01:39 Play video Caught, bowled and LBW all in Zampa's bag of BBL|15 tricks

Test-capped off-spinner Todd Murphy would be close to the top of the Renegades' wishlist given his uncontracted status and limited appearances for the Sixers in BBL|15, and would be a fitting replacement should Zampa seek a new home.

Corey Rocchiccioli and Tom Andrews could also be in the frame to pull on the Renegades red again, with the campaigners unused for the Scorchers in their title-winning year.

Michael Archer, Matthew Spoors and Callum Stow are currently without a contract for BBL|16 but could be viable options given time, while Nathan Lyon is yet to make his debut for the Renegades after signing on several seasons ago.

Melbourne Stars

Need: Another seamer to boost the pace brigade

Eligible Free Agents: Scott Boland, Hamish McKenzie, Blake Macdonald, Jonathan Merlo, Aryan Sharma, Mark Steketee, Tom Whitney

Potential Targets: Fergus O'Neill, Wes Agar

As has been the case with the Stars for the entirety of their BBL existence, talent has never been in doubt despite the ongoing search for silverware.

When it comes to what may just be the missing piece to finally break that drought come BBL|16, there aren't any glaring absences that need to be patched up.

01:14 Play video Curran can't be stopped with these pearlers

With Scott Boland unsigned for next season and unsighted in Stars colours in BBL|15 after a marathon Ashes campaign, another seamer to the line-up would help reinforce the international armada led by Haris Rauf and Tom Curran.

Renegades' Fergus O'Neill could shape as a perfect addition to the squad should Boland remain unavailable, while Mark Steketee will be hopeful of a return after being sidelined through injury.

The steeping bounce and pace of Wes Agar could also be a valuable addition to the Stars' bowling stocks, with the Thunder paceman yet to be signed.

Perth Scorchers

Need: Another middle-order hitter

Eligible Free Agents: Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli

Potential Targets: Chris Lynn, Ollie Davies

There's not much to improve upon when it comes to the powerhouse Perth Scorchers, who now sit head and shoulders above the rest of the competition with a staggering six titles.

Similar to Hobart Hurricanes, the Scorchers have locked away a considerable core of their list, with Josh Inglis and Nick Hobson among the regular faces without deals for BBL|16.

09:59 Play video The Final: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers | BBL|15

With the Designated Batter and Fielder rules coming into effect next season, the Scorchers could also enhance their already stacked line-up with one of the competition's biggest names in Chris Lynn, should he move on from the Strikers.

A line-up of Mitch Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Ashton Turner is formidable enough, but if Lynn were to be added to the mix as a sole bash-and-crash power hitter, it would send shockwaves through the competition.

Ollie Davies could also boost the Scorchers' batting depth after making just one appearance for the Thunder this season, with the young talent yet to recapture the heights of his breakout BBL|12 campaign that netted 333 runs at an average of 27.75.

Sydney Sixers

Need: Opening options

Eligible free agents: Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Riley Kingsell, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Jake Scott, Harjas Singh, Mitch Starc, Charlie Stobo

Potential Targets: Tim Ward, Usman Khawaja

Although boasting of some world-class talent at the top of the order in BBL|15, the Sixers' reliance on Steve Smith was apparent as they fell short of a fourth title in the decider at Optus Stadium.

With Smith's availability in magenta again to be capped next season due to international commitments, finding some opening options will be front of mind to keep the Sixers as one of the most prolific outfits in the competition.

03:46 Play video Smith rains sixes to stun SCG in special show

Should the likes of opening options Daniel Hughes or Moises Henriques not go around again for BBL|16, someone like Tim Ward could slot right up the top of the order after a promising debut campaign.

The NSW-born batter stepped into the role of opener for the Hurricanes to commendable effect in BBL|15, posting 200 runs at 136.05, which included a career-best 90 against the Thunder.

Usman Khawaja could be a turn in the other direction with ample experience and class on his side, however is expected to remain with the Heat for next season.

Sydney Thunder

Need: Reliable batting options

Eligible Free Agents: Wes Agar, Charlie Anderson, Tom Andrews, Pat Cummins, Ollie Davies, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras

Potential Targets: Tim Ward, Mac Wright, Alex Ross, Daniel Hughes

A two-win season in BBL|15 was far from what the Thunder envisaged, with more batting options at the top of the tree in hopes of an improved season.

David Warner's exceptional campaign saved the Thunder on many occasions from a total collapse, but he oftentimes had little support around him to put opposition outfits under pressure.

01:54 Play video Green, Maddinson combine for 45 from 18 to blast Thunder home

Nic Maddinson remaining in Thunder colours would be a welcome boost for BBL|16 after his successful comeback to top-flight cricket after injury and cancer treatment ruled him out of action for BBL|15, while Tim Ward could add further stability to the top of the order should he leave the Hurricanes.

Fellow 'Cane Mac Wright also remains unsigned and struggled to get a regular game in purple after overcoming an ACL injury, as too former Thunder staple Alex Ross and Sixers veteran Daniel Hughes.

Although they would be significant additions, the likes of crosstown rival Moises Henriques and former skipper Usman Khawaja would be more fantastical than realistic trade targets for the Thunder and are tipped to remain at the Sixers and Heat respectively.