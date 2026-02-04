Smith signs up for PSL, keeps 2028 Olympic dream alive

Test superstar Steve Smith is the first player signed by new PSL team Sialkot Stallionz

Steve Smith's quest to force his way back into the Australian T20 team is in full swing after signing with new Pakistan Super League franchise Sialkot Stallionz.

Smith enjoyed an excellent Ashes series which he followed up with another dominant Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers, but was overlooked for the national side's T20 World Cup squad.

The star batter has said on numerous occasions he's motivated by featuring at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, which will include T20 cricket for the first time.

And despite the 36-year-old suggesting after the Sydney Test his playing future remains a day-to-day proposition - "one day I might wake up and say I've had enough" – this latest move is a sign he still has grander plans.

With T20 captain Mitch Marsh and all-format superstar Travis Head set as the Aussies' preferred openers for the World Cup, selectors couldn't find a spot for the in-form Smith.

"Steve is an exceptional player who has worked very hard on his short-form game and was rewarded with a great stint in the Big Bash batting at the top for the Sixers," selector Tony Dodemaide told reporters on Saturday.

"The current T20 top order has been very successful building into this tournament so we feel we’re well-placed in that area."

The Stallionz are one of two new sides being introduced for the 2026 PSL, along with the Hyderabad Kingsmen, taking the total teams in the competition to eight.

Former Test captain and current Australia A coach Tim Paine has been announced as coach of the Sialkot side while former Test quick Jason Gillespie with lead Hyderabad.

The first PSL auction in the competition's history will take place on February 11. Smith has been snapped up as a "direct signing", with each side able to secure one player before draft day.

Smith blitzed the BBL when he joined following Test duties, smashing 299 runs in six innings and almost singlehandedly lifting the Sixers to yet another final appearance.

He hit a superb hundred off 41 balls against the Sydney Thunder and crunched 65 off 43 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger final.

A recent knock on Smith's T20 game has been his strike rate with a career mark of 125.45 in internationals, but he showed an expanded game and struck at 167.97 for the tournament.

03:46 Play video Smith rains sixes to stun SCG in special show

The highlight of his short campaign was the 32 runs he took off one Ryan Hadley over, after refusing a single from Pakistan's Babar Azam to keep the strike.

Now Smith and Babar (Peshawar Zalmi) will be opponents rather than teammates as Smith joins the PSL for the first time.

The tournament runs concurrently with the Indian Premier League. The PSL begins on March 26 and ends on May 3, while the IPL runs from March 26 to May 31.

Luke Ronchi, the wicketkeeper who played international cricket for both Australia and New Zealand, has been appointed coach of Islamabad United.

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: v Ireland, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (8:30pm AEDT)

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video