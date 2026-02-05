O'Neill 'wants to feel valued' by Vics after BBL switch

Victoria coach eager to retain star Sheffield Shield paceman after his move to the Sydney Sixers was confirmed

The Sydney Sixers have swooped on free agent Fergus O'Neill on the final day of the KFC BBL Player Movement Window, but Victoria remain hopeful the skillful paceman does not make it a full-time state switch.

The Sixers have signed O'Neill on a two-year deal to pry him away from the Melbourne Renegades. He arrives behind two of the competition's all-time leading wicket-takers in Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, but adds another pace option to complement allrounders Jack Edwards and Hayden Kerr, as well as fill the void left by retired BBL great, Kane Richardson.

It comes amid speculation O'Neill, a Sheffield Shield star but a less established player in the T20 arena for now, is weighing up a move away from Victoria. The loss of the 25-year-old, the heart and soul of his state side who has been touted as a Test prospect, would be a major blow for the Vics.

His move to Sydney for the BBL could pave the way for him to follow suit for state cricket too, but coach Chris Rogers is eager to retain the soon to be out-of-contract seamer.

"I love Ferg and coaching Ferg – and he loves playing for Victoria," Victoria coach Chris Rogers said this week.

"Like all players, he wants to feel valued. All parties are working through this to make sure that he's playing where he belongs and everyone's happy.

"These are the things that happen in players' careers, but I know he knows how much we support him and believe in him. Hopefully that'll be all put to bed soon."

On the Big Bash front, with mere hours remaining in this year's BBL Player Movement Window, the Sixers are the only side to partake in any player signings after luring former Thunder batter Ollie Davies to the club on Tuesday.

Despite a prolific summer with the red ball for Victoria, O'Neill struggled for game-time for the Renegades in BBL|15, playing only two matches for a combined five overs and zero wickets.

O'Neill represented the Renegades for 12 matches across three seasons, taking 10 poles with best figures of 3-16.

"Fergus is a proven performer in domestic cricket and someone we believe has the tools to be highly effective in the T20 format for our club," Sydney Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said in a statement.

"He's relentless with the ball, brings great professionalism, and will add real strength and depth to our bowling group over the next few seasons."

Opportunities were limited for the 25-year-old seamer in BBL|15. Gurinder Sandhu — uncontracted for next season — led the Renegades' bowling attack to claim the BKT Golden Arm alongside the Stars' Haris Rauf (18 wickets).

The recruitment of Jason Behrendorff and the return of Brendan Doggett following the Ashes, plus the increased use of Will Sutherland, put a squeeze on bowling spots.

The Renegades are also expected to regain another quick in Tom Rogers for BBL|16, who missed the entirety of last season recovering from a shoulder injury. The seamer re-signed with the club just before a contracting embargo was put into effect last Friday.

With O'Neill and Davies signing on to play in magenta for BBL|16, the Sixers have one more list spot that is available to be filled prior to the Player Movement Window closing on Thursday, 5 February at 5pm AEDT.

Todd Murphy, Daniel Hughes and skipper Moises Henriques are among the Sixers without contracts for next season, however can't be re-signed until the contracting embargo lifts later in the year.