Litchfield awaits fond farewell for inspirational skipper

Alyssa Healy's retirement announcement triggered Phoebe Litchfield to finally spill the secret of a fleeting, but impactful moment from her childhood.

Champion 'keeper-batter Healy will bring down the curtain on her storied career at the end of the upcoming multi-format series against India, and Litchfield was unequivocal about how much she would be missed around the group.

And while the group will doubtless be relishing Healy's presence in her last few games as they look to make it a memorable finish for her, the magnitude of the assignment is not lost on anyone.

The series will be the first time the Aussies take the field since their title defence at last year's ICC Women's World Cup was ended at the semi-final stage by India, the eventual champions.

"Our group's really excited to send 'Midge' (Healy) off really positively," said Litchfield. "I can't speak for her, but I think she's keen to get one up against the Indian girls after that World Cup semi."

Litchfield will be at the other end when Healy walks out to bat in Australian colours the final few times, soaking in the opportunity to be a part of one her childhood heroes' special moment.

The 22-year-old filled in the spot vacated by her former Sydney Thunder captain Rachael Haynes to form a formidable ODI and Test opening pair that combined her prodigious talent with Healy's years' worth of experience.

She feels lucky to have shared the crease with Healy, crediting the senior batter for taking the pressure off her in her young career, as she prepares herself for a change at the other end.

"(As) lefty-righty, we complement each other well," Litchfield said. "And then just her remarks down the other end, the banter, but also the ruthlessness.

"She was someone that I look to and go, 'Wow. I want to bat like her and have that ruthlessness'.

"I'm going to miss her a lot as an opening partner."

04:19 Play video Alyssa Healy's greatest knock: Re-living 170 in the World Cup final

The youngster could no longer keep a cover on the fangirl within her when Healy announced her retirement last month, taking the occasion to send her a photo of a childhood bat that had been inscribed by one of her heroes of the time.

"I remember she was one of the first signatures I got on one of my first bats," Litchfield revealed. "I'd kept it silent just to not be weird and not seem like a huge fan.

"When she announced her retirement and I sent a picture of my 10-year-old bat with her signature on it, she was like, 'that's pretty cool'."

Litchfield backed newly appointed captain Sophie Molineux to successfully take over the reins of the team but acknowledged that Healy's departure will leave a significant hole.

In the later part of her 16-year international career, Healy has come to be known as a vocal advocate for not just women's cricket, but women's sport in general, making her a highly respected figure within the dressing room.

02:17 Play video 'Is that a Labubu?': Retro or trending with Healy and Litchfield

Litchfield admitted that not having the name 'A Healy' on the team sheet will take some getting used to.

"I feel like I've grown up watching the Australian women's cricket team for a long time, and Alyssa Healy's name and face have been there for so long." she said.

"It's kind of written into the identity, similar to Meg Lanning's impact.

"I think the way she's pushed for us and also led from the front when she wasn't a leader, but just a player, it's made us very fond and very privileged to be able to share the field with her."

Healy will have the opportunity to walk out in her Baggy Green and the matching captain's blazer in her last assignment as an international cricketer in the one-off Test at the WACA.

Cricket Australia on Friday announced the renaming of the hill at the iconic venue as 'Healy Hill' for the duration of the Test match in Perth from March 6-9.

Healy's stellar career will be celebrated in what will be the WACA's first-ever day-night Test with fans being encouraged to 'Fill the Hill' on day two in an initiative by CA and Westpac.

Litchfield is confident the newly redeveloped venue will provide a great atmosphere as the side returns to play a multi-day game in the west after their dominating win over South Africa two years back.

"I think WA Cricket have done an amazing job with the redevelopment, and it just looks amazing," she said. "Hopefully, the fan experience is awesome.

"From a cricketer's perspective, it's an amazing place to bat, but also a real challenge early on with the ball as an opening batter."

"I think it is a really great ground for women's cricket."

Litchfield also provided an update on her fitness, having returned early from the Women's Premier League in India with a minor quad injury. Declaring herself on track to be fit for the opening game of the T20 leg on February 15, the stylish left-hander said she was eager to get back in the Australian kit after a long break for WBBL and WPL.

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: First T20, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)