Rugby league prodigy ready to replace Alyssa Healy

Georgia Voll envisaged a life playing in the NRLW while representing Queensland state squads in her teens, but now she is replacing Alyssa Healy for Australia

Georgia Voll reckons she was always a better rugby league player than cricketer.

That seems unbelievable given the 22-year-old is about to fill the shoes of one of Australia's greatest ever cricketers against India this month.

The breakout star of last summer, Voll will officially replace retiring captain Alyssa Healy at the top of Australia's T20 order at the SCG on Sunday night.

The spot is soon set to be Voll's in one-day cricket too when Healy retires at summer's end, with the youngster averaging 59.6 in seven ODIs since her 2024 debut.

But for much of her childhood and teenage years rugby league was Voll's first love, playing in Queensland state programs alongside several current NRLW stars while juggling underage cricket commitments.

"I'd always been a footy player," Voll told AAP.

"That was always my dream to continue that and go on and play for Australia and be the best possible player I could be.

"But obviously that wasn't to happen and I turned cricketer, which is pretty ironic. I would never have picked it."

01:17 Play video Georgia Voll shines on ODI debut with an unbeaten 46

Voll's rapid shift to putting cricket first was partly due to timing with COVID-19 killing off her chance to play lock for Queensland in under-18 State of Origin in 2020.

At the same time, she was being fast-tracked through cricket, going from an underage state talent to helping Queensland to a WNCL title as a 17-year-old in 2021.

Ultimately cricket won out with Voll one of the very few to have excelled in league and cricket this century, with Manly prop Nathan Brown and England half Courtney Winfield-Hill going the other direction.

"It's obviously very different sports," Voll said.

"You see players like Phoebe Litchfield playing hockey, something that resonates with cricket. It's definitely helped her being able to bat right and left-handed.

"But footy, there's not much that correlates, which is pretty sad to be honest because I was definitely more gifted playing footy than cricket.

"Really it's just work ethic that crosses over, otherwise I was definitely starting from scratch."

Identified as Healy's long-time replacement ever since she blasted runs for the Sydney Thunder last summer, Voll looms as one of Australia's hardest-hitting openers.

She hit a century in her second ODI last summer while filling in for an injured Healy before making an 81 against India through limited chances there late last year.

"Sometimes it's difficult trying to sit on the sideline and then try and take your opportunity when you get it," Voll said.

"But that's what I've tried to do.

"I've just tried to keep learning off those players and finding ways to deal with different conditions.

"That's probably the best thing being a part of that in India. When I got a chance, I messed up in the first one, before being able to fix it and adapt."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: First T20, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)