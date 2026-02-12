Aussies sweat on skipper after first-up World Cup win

06:20 Play video World Cup day games require 'lots of spin, change ups': Ellis

Australia have been left sweating over the fitness of Mitch Marsh as the skipper attempts to overcome a painful testicular injury in time to play a meaningful role at the T20 World Cup.

Marsh was ruled out of Wednesday night's 67-run win over Ireland in Colombo after copping a blow to the groin areas while receiving throwdowns at training on Sunday.

Scans revealed internal testicular bleeding, with no timeline set on Marsh's return as Steve Smith rushed to Sri Lanka as a standby player.

If Marsh is ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Australia could parachute Smith into the squad.

Marsh reacts after he was struck by the ball during a training session at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on Sunday // Getty

Alternatively, if Australia want to take the gamble on both Marsh's fitness and playing one bowler short, Smith could come into the 15-man squad for Josh Hazlewood, who has already been ruled out with an Achilles tendon issue but is yet to be replaced.

Marsh's return will be "guided by symptom resolution and medical advice", Cricket Australia said in a statement before the match against Ireland on Wednesday.

Australia are back in action on Friday when they take on Zimbabwe in Colombo, before they round out their group stage with games against Sri Lanka next Monday and Oman next Friday.

Marsh is a vital cog in Australia's bid to win the men's T20 World Cup, but even if he is ruled out, the 2021 champions will be safe in the knowledge Smith has been in hot form of late.

Smith averaged 59.8 for Sydney Sixers at the back-end of the BBL campaign and is eager to be back in the T20 international fold for the first time since February 2024 as he eyes an Olympics sojourn in 2028.

Australia only had 12 fit players to choose from for their match against Ireland, but master blaster Tim David (hamstring) is in the frame to return against Zimbabwe.

Whether Marsh will be able to join him remains to be seen.

"It would be nice to get a couple more fit over the next few days. Trending that way," stand-in skipper Travis Head said after beating Ireland.

"You're not going to win a World Cup right now, but it would be nice to get the boys purring by the business end of it."

Ireland made just 115 on a tricky batting wicket in reply to Australia's 6-182, with paceman Nathan Ellis (4-12 off 3.5 overs) and spinner Adam Zampa (4-23) starring.

The form of Ellis was particularly pleasing given Australia are without their big three pace aces Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (back) and Mitchell Starc, who retired from T20Is last year.

Big-hitting star David has training strong in Colombo in the lead up to the World Cup but was rested from Australia's opening match as he returns from a hamstring strain suffered while batting for Hobart Hurricanes on December 26 last year.

"Tim's champing at the bit to get a game and he's training really well; he's hitting the ball as far as I've seen him hit the ball," Ellis said post-match.

"He's had six weeks at home, which he doesn't often get to try and get himself fit and strong.

"So he's flying, he's running and fielding, so I hope we'd see him in the next game and if not, maybe the game after that."

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott, Steve Smith

Australia's Group Stage fixtures

February 11: beat Ireland by 67 runs

February 13: v Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (4:30pm AEDT)

February 16: v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 17, 12:30am AEDT)

February 20: v Oman, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy (Feb 21, 12:30am AEDT)

Australia's Super Eight fixtures

(Assuming all seeded teams qualify)

February 23: Australia (X2) v West Indies (X3), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Feb 24, 12:30am AEDT)

February 26: India (X1) v Australia (X2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Feb 27, 12:30am AEDT)

March 1: Australia (X2) v South Africa (X4), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video