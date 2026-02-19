Bulls quick finding his 'point of difference' in debut season

Queensland's 21-year-old fast bowler Jem Ryan may have only played the two first-class games, but he's already making an impression on the Sheffield Shield.

After making his debut in the competition last round at the MCG, Ryan returned to Brisbane to play his first match at the Gabba in Queensland's seven-wicket defeat to South Australia.

Despite the result, the Ipswich pace bowler was the pick of the Bulls bowlers against SA with match figures of 5-74 against the reigning champions.

Particularly impressive was his ten-over spell in South Australia's second-innings, where he removed both SA openers and bowled four maidens as he took 2-16.

Knowing he doesn't have the pace of some other fast bowlers around the country, Ryan said his ability to bowl prolonged, high-quality spells is paramount to him finding success at the level.

"That's that's one thing I want to be known for," Ryan said.

"Being able to back up over long spells, all day, every day.

"I think not having the pace that other bowlers do, I've got to find a point of difference and I think that's something I can really hone in on in the future."

It was only six months ago that Ryan had back surgery that interrupted his pre-season training. Although the setback was challenging, the Toowoomba product was determined to make his first-class debut this summer.

"I had surgery in early August last year, (and) post-Christmas was always the goal," Ryan said.

"That definitely kept me going, knowing that I had an opportunity to play a few games after Christmas, so I'm really happy to be where I am now."

As the brother of Australian rules footballer and Richmond Tigers ruckman Samson Ryan, the young Bulls quick wasn't the first person in his family to play on the Gabba, but that doesn't mean the experience wasn't special for Queensland's latest Shield debutant.

"It was awesome," Ryan said.

"It's just another level up from your regular ground. I'vee been pretty lucky this season to play at some pretty nice grounds, so hopefully I play a few more here."

Alex Carey was one of Ryan's five scalps across the Shield fixture. Taking advice from his assistant coach and former Bulls (and Australian) bowler Andy Bichel, Ryan revealed his game plan for bowling at the venue and to the South Australian star.

"It's just finding the length to hit the top of the stumps," Ryan said.

"A lot of times you can leave on length here and you're not really troubling the batter, so being able to make the batter play as many defensive shots as possible is the key."

The Bulls sit in second-place on the Sheffield Shield table, just 0.95 points ahead of South Australia with two matches still in progress in round eight and only two rounds left in the competition. Understanding the importance of Queensland's remaining fixtures, Ryan said he's ready and raring to go ahead of the pointy end of the season.

"The body feels good and I've only played six games of cricket this season," Ryan said.

"I'm still pretty fresh. Hopefully I can keep that (form) going for the rest of the season. We've got AB (Allan Border Field) in a week's time against WA, and then we're down to Tasmania, so hopefully two wins there and we'll find ourselves in the final."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings