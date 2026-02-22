Australia v India ODIs: All you need to know

The blockbuster multi-format series continues on Tuesday as Australia and India meet in the first of three ODIs

ODI series facts

Schedule

The state of play in the multi-format series

India go into the ODI leg with a 4-2 lead following their drought-breaking T20I series win. They dominated Australia in the opening match in Sydney and while the hosts fought back in Canberra, India romped their way to their first series win over the Aussies since 2016 at Adelaide Oval.

It means Australia will need to win at least two of the ODIs if they want to keep their hopes of an outright series win alive.

Just a reminder, an ODI or T20I win earns two points, a loss none and a tie, no result or abandoned match will earn a single point. There are four points on offer for the Test, with each team awarded two if there is a draw.

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Alyssa Healy is back at the helm and at the top of the order as she prepares to play her final matches in the green and gold, with Sophie Molineux to serve as her deputy this series. Alana King also returns to the fold after missing selection in the shortest format, while Grace Harris and Megan Schutt are the players omitted from the T20I squad.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

India have made several changes to the squad that won the ODI World Cup for the three one-dayers, omitting left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and quick Arundhati Reddy. Batter Pratika Rawal, who suffered a tournament-ending leg injury while fielding during the World Cup, is making her return - causing a selection headache at the top of the order - but Yastika Bhatia will miss through injury. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma has earned her first one-day call-up, while Kashvee Gautam has been recalled. Back-up 'keeper Uma Chetry was not initially named but was called in after Gunalan Kamalini was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Form Guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, T: Tie

Australia: L W W W W W NR W W L

Australia have not played an ODI since their World Cup semi-final defeat to India last October. Prior to that loss, however, they had been on a hot streak in the format, going through the round robin phase of the tournament undefeated. Australia have lost just three ODIs since the start of 2024 – and two of those losses were to India.

India: W W NR W L L L W W L

This will be India's first one-dayer since they lifted their maiden World Cup at Navi Mumbai last November. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will no doubt still be full of confidence following that tournament, where they turned around a poor start to storm home with a wet sail, knocking Australia out in the semis before defeating South Africa in the final.

India have never beaten Australia in an ODI series, however. In their most recent bilateral meeting last September the Aussies won 2-1, while they swept their 2024 series at home.

Last time they met

Safe to say, Australia fans will still be feeling the pain of last October's ODI World Cup semi-final defeat to India, which saw Jemimah Rodrigues hit a blistering ton as her team pulled off the highest run chase in the format's history in Navi Mumbai.

Have Australia and India previously met in a multi-format series?

Yes, they met on Australian soil in 2021, with the Aussies winning 11-5 after taking out the ODIs 2-1, the T20Is 2-0, while the Test was a draw.

Australia also travelled to India to play all formats in 2023-24, however each format was treated as a separate series and there was no overall trophy presented. If there was, Australia would have won the series 10-6 (India won the Test match while Australia won the ODIs 3-0 and the T20Is 2-1)

Head-to-head in ODIs

Local knowledge

How else can I follow along?

The forecast

Brisbane is tipped to have a top of 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the potential for a shower or two. The forecast for Hobart also looks promising: sunny and a top of 21 on Friday, then 34 and partly cloudy on Sunday.

