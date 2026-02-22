Opener's early return a welcome headache for India ahead of ODIs

A record breaker or the player of the World Cup final? A big call looms for India's selectors

The early return of opener Pratika Rawal has presented India's brains trust with a welcome headache heading into the ODI leg of the multi-format series against Australia.

Rawal was a late addition to India's one-day squad last week, having completed her rehabilitation from the horror broken ankle that prematurely ended her ODI World Cup last October.

The 25-year-old had initially only been named in India's squad for the day-night Test in Perth.

Rawal had been enjoying a breakout ODI World Cup – and debut year – at the top of the order alongside Smriti Mandhana when she was struck down in India's final round-robin match.

She had struck 308 runs in six innings at the tournament before breaking her ankle after slipping on the wet outfield at Navi Mumbai, forcing her to watch from the sidelines as her teammates lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Her return creates a welcome conundrum for selectors, given the heroics her replacement Shafali Verma produced in the tournament final.

Parachuted into the opening role for the knockouts despite not being named among India's reserve players, Verma scored 10 against Australia in the semi-final, but rose to the occasion against South Africa in the final, blasting 87 from 78 deliveries to be named player of the match.

Rawal, meanwhile, has struck 1,110 runs at 50.45 in 23 innings since her ODI debut in December 2024.

Asked about Rawal's return last week, India coach Amol Muzumdar did not confirm whether she would reclaim her opening spot, or whether Verma would retain the position.

"It's a good headache to have, so we will cross the bridge when we get there," Muzumdar said.

"We're really glad that she's come out of rehab.

"She spent the last couple of months in Bangalore in the Centre of Excellence, and really looking forward for Pratika being back in the squad.

"We missed her in the World Cup in the last two games, but she's a quality player, and it's a great inclusion in this squad."

One solution could see Verma remain at the top, with Rawal slotting in at No.3. That position was mostly occupied by Harleen Deon during the World Cup, who came under scrutiny for her strike rate of 75 from five innings at the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues was promoted to first drop for the final two round-robin games ahead of the semi-final, where she hammered a match-winning 127no to upset Australia.

Tuesday's one-dayer at Allan Border Field will be India's first in the format since the World Cup final, and Australia's first since their semi-final disappointment.

The last time the teams met at the venue in December 2024, Australia piled on a mammoth 8-371 before bowling India out for 249.

This time, however, India will go into the 50-over leg full of confidence having claimed a 2-1 victory in the T20I leg, inflicting Australia's first series loss at home since November 2017.

"I'm just very excited to play with this team. This team has shown so much promise over the years but now the transformation is happening in Indian women's cricket," Rodrigues told Fox Cricket following the third ODI.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this team, where we can see the change, we can see the passion the fearlessness and the determination.

"We'll take a lot of confidence from this T20 series win but once the ODIs start its back to business again."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

India lead the multi-format series 4-2

February 15: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)