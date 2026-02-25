'Not getting rid of me': Schutt's timely reminder to selectors

Megan Schutt brushed off her disappointment at being benched for the T20Is to grasp a last-minute chance in the opening one-dayer

It took Megan Schutt just two deliveries to issue a message in the opening ODI against India: 'You're not getting rid of me that easily'.

Schutt went from being on the outer of Australia's ODI squad to claiming a wicket with the second ball of her return at Allan Border Field on Tuesday, showing no signs of rust after warming the bench through the three T20Is.

The hooping in-swinger that trapped India opener Pratika Rawal lbw was a timely remainder of what the veteran pace bowler can do in the Powerplay, with Schutt's early spell setting the tone for a dominant day for Australia's bowlers.

"I've been joking with them all the time that they can't get rid of me that easily," Schutt told reporters at Hobart airport on Wednesday.

"It's nice to be back in the squad and back in the team as well.

"Making an impact with the new ball is what I was brought in to do ... it's nice to be able to do that and just feel good behind the ball again.

"That's your job as an opening bowler, we're all looking for wickets early. In the Powerplay, it's a risk- reward situation with only two out, and I was lucky enough to get the ball moving and got the wicket early."

Schutt's eventual figures of 2-42 from nine overs saw her leapfrog Lisa Sthalekar to become Australia third-highest wicket taker in women's ODIs, behind Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180) and Ellyse Perry (166).

Schutt had originally been omitted from Australia's one-day squad to play India, and while she remained in the mix for the shortest format, fellow quicks Kim Garth and Darcie Brown were picked ahead of the South Australian across the three T20Is.

When the squads for the multi-format series were revealed in January national selector Shawn Flegler had stressed that it didn't mean the end of the 33-year-old's ODI career, rather, it was a decision made with home conditions in mind and to give express quick Brown greater opportunity in the format.

However, a quad injury to Garth, which has ruled her out of the three ODIs, opened the door for Schutt's recall.

Schutt said she had also had discussions with selectors around missing out in the XI throughout the T20I leg of the multi-format series.

"Extra pace (in Brown) was the main (reason) against the Indian side," she said.

"And I understand – it's disappointing sitting on the sidelines – but again, it's part of the job that you do, being on the sidelines, and you've still got to really support your team and run the drinks well and try not to be too sour about it.

"Obviously, I had my moments with the coaching staff when I was told.

"But apart from that you crack on, it's part of the job and you've just got to take the chance when it comes."

The Australian squad landed in Hobart on Wednesday and will train at Bellerive Oval on Thursday afternoon ahead of the second ODI, where Australia will be out to build momentum with the multi-format series tied at four points apiece.

With two one-dayers to be played in the Tasmanian capital in the space of three days, selectors may also contemplate handing a debut to 19-year-old left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton, who was called into the ODI squad alongside Schutt.

Hamilton was originally only in the mix for the sole Test at the WACA Ground, but Schutt backed the Queenslander to be ready if called upon this week.

"She's a good kid, she's just got her head screwed on," she said.

"I think when I was that age, I definitely did not, and that's probably the difference of the next generation coming through, is they've got the work ethic, they've got the talent, but they've got the perspective too, which is really nice.

"The x-factor of the left-armer coming into the squad is really awesome, and she swings the ball the same way as me, so that's always nice.

"I don't doubt (that she's ready) at all. I think that's the beauty of the kids coming in now, the transition in seems so smooth and effortless.

"It's just really exciting to see the next generation of players come through, and I don't doubt that she'd be good at the job at hand."

