New role for Lanning as Australia name U19 squad

Australia's U19 World Cup hopefuls will ramp up their preparations against England and Sri Lanka next month

Meg Lanning will take on a new role helping to nurture the next generation next month, as she joins Australia's coaching staff for the Under-19 tri-series in Queensland.

Cricket Australia on Friday announced a 14-player squad for the series, which will also feature England and Sri Lanka, including several players who have already made their senior domestic debuts.

Australia U19 squad: Ira Aery (VIC), Eva Baird (VIC), Mia Barwick (TAS), Alyssa Dermody (WA), Ava Drury (NSW), Ayla Johnson (QLD), Shiloh Julien (NSW), Aurora Mavros (NSW), Indira Panelli (SA), Emily Powell (NSW), Chelsea Sonter (QLD), Ayaka Stafford (QLD), Filippa Suesee (QLD), Tegan Williamson (WA)

The tri-series is a crucial part of Australia's preparations for next year's U19 T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Former Australia captain Lanning will join the group as a development coach, working under head coach Kristen Beams and assistants Lisa Keightley and Clive Rose.

Lanning, who has continued playing domestic and franchise cricket following her international retirement in 2023, had previously taken on an assisting coaching role at last year's Lanning v Perry series.

All 14 players in the Australia squad are eligible for World Cup selection. After making the semi-finals at the first two editions of the women's U19 tournaments, Australia will be eyeing the chance to win the trophy for the first time.

The squad includes WA leg-spinner Tegan Williamson, who was part of Australia's 2025 U19 World Cup squad, alongside recent Victoria debutant Ira Aery and 15-year-old Tasmanian Mia Barwick, who last month debuted for the Tigers fresh off being named player of the tournament at the U19 National Championships.

NSW and Sydney Sixers' sensation Caoimhe Bray will be eligible for 2027 World Cup selection but does not feature in this squad. The 16-year-old suffered a re-emergence of a stress fracture in her back during the Weber WBBL season.

The tri-series will be held in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast from March 30 to April 18, and teams will play four T20 and two one-day games across the series, as well as one practice match.

"The Youth Selection Panel has assembled a strong, well-balanced squad as we head into the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and England," Beams said in a statement.

"All fourteen players have played incredible cricket so far this summer, and it was important for us also to select players who will be eligible for selection for next year’s Under 19 World Cup campaign.

"The Tri-Series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent coming through Australia’s cricket pathways against two strong opponents in Sri Lanka and England."

Australia's U19 Tri-Series Tournament 2026 schedule

April 2: 50-over warm-up match v England, Brisbane Gramma Northgate, 10am

April 6: 50-over match v England, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 1.30pm (D/N)

April 8: 50-over match v Sri Lanka, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 1.30pm (D/N)

April 11: 1st T20 v England, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast, 1.30pm

April 13: 1st T20 v Sri Lanka, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast, 1.30pm

April 15: 2nd T20 v England, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 4pm (D/N)

April 18: 2nd T20 v Sri Lanka, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 10am