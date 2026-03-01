Uncapped duo added to Australia squad for day-night WACA Test

Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown have been drafted into Australia's Test squad

Australia have called Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown into their injury-hit squad for this week's day-night Test at the WACA Ground, with Kim Garth ruled out of the pink-ball match.

The uncapped pair will join their teammates in Perth this week, adding depth following the quad injuries to Garth and Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Molineux's back complaint.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia will be seeking an outright series win in the Test, having already retained the multi-format silverware following their sweep of the one-dayers.

Trenaman comes into an Australia squad for the first time as cover for Perry. Australia are hopeful Perry will recover from her quad strain to play in the Test, but if she does get up it will be as a specialist batter.

The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form at the top of the order for Tasmania in the 50-over Women's National Cricket League this season, scoring 648 runs at 81 to sit 130 runs clear on top of the season's leading scorers.

Brown meanwhile comes into an Australia squad for the first time since 2021.

The 28-year-old quick has enjoyed a strong domestic summer, with 16 wickets in 10 matches for New South Wales this season.

Both Brown and Trenaman featured for Australia A in a red-ball four-day game against India A in Brisbane last August, with Brown taking four wickets including 3-65 in the first innings.

Opening the batting for Australia A, Trenaman hit 21 and 64.

Brown is likely to find herself behind left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton in the battle for berths in the Australia XI, following the 19-year-old's ODI debut in Hobart on Sunday, but could offer a strong new-ball option if required.

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-4

First T20I: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

Second T20I: Australia won by 19 runs

Third T20I: India won by 17 runs

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal

February 24: Australia won by six wickets

February 27: Australia won by five wickets

March 1: Australia won by 185 runs

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)