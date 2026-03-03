Brown ready to 'send it' after last-minute Test squad call

Maitlan Brown has joined the Aussie squad in Perth and is dreaming of steaming in with the pink ball at the WACA Ground

Maitlan Brown is itching to let loose at the WACA Ground this week, but even if an international debut does not eventuate on Friday, the NSW quick will soak up every moment of a long-awaited return to the Australian set-up.

Brown was a late addition to Australia's squad for the day-night Test against India, drafted in after Kim Garth was ruled out with a quad strain.

It is the first time the 28-year-old has been named in an Aussie squad since 2021, reward for a strong summer with the ball that's seen her giving the speed gun a nudge.

Brown is likely to find herself behind incumbent quick Darcie Brown (who is no relation) and 19-year-old left-armer Lucy Hamilton, who made her ODI debut last weekend, in the battle for spots in the final XI.

But having known she was on standby for the match since January, Brown kept her bowling loads up, just in case, and told The Scoop Podcast this week she would be ready if she got the nod.

"It's been so exciting", Brown said after touching down in Perth on Tuesday.

"Getting the phone call – when I saw (national selector) Shawn Flegler's name pop up on my phone, you know there's something going on when 'Flegs' calls.

"It's just so nice to feel like all my hard work is really paying off and I'm super proud.

"Whether I play or not, I think it's an awesome opportunity regardless and I'm just so excited to be back in and among the group.

"I was told before this tour that I was on standby, so I've training and making sure that my loads are pretty high, just in case I ended up getting the call up.

"(If selected) I just kind of have to go into this Test match backing all the physical prep that I've done in the preseason and then this season as well."

Speaking to cricket.com.au in August, shortly before she lined up against India A in a four-day match for Australia A, Brown declared her game was in the best place it had ever been after adopting a fresh mindset with the help of new NSW Breakers head coach – and former Australian women's team psychologist – Pete Clarke.

Determined to become a so-called "nasty fasty", her preseason work paid off as Brown was named player of the tournament at the T20 Spring Challenge, before excelling the role of leading the Sydney Sixers' pace attack alongside Lauren Cheatle in Weber WBBL|11, clocking the fastest speeds of any Australian quick.

03:02 Play video In the zone: How Maitlan Brown pulled off the crucial 19th over

"I think the fact that I haven't had any injuries, is a testament to setting that foundation," Brown said of her preseason.

"The key for me this year was really pushing the limits in the preseason and lifting (weights) until I cried, basically.

"Coming into this Test match from a physical standpoint, I'm feeling really good.

"Honestly, that (T20 Spring Challenge success) really made such an impact on me ... being able to come into a tournament, ready and firing, and feeling like I'd come off a really good preseason, just gave me so much confidence to just send it.

"The biggest thing for me this year was I had a conversation with our coach, Pete Clarke, about not limiting myself and just allowing myself to potentially extract the best cricketer I've ever been.

"If I get the chance to unleash at the WACA, I'm really excited to see what potential I could unlock, because I'm feeling really driven – I would love to see what the radar spits out."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-4

February 15: First T20: India won by 21 runs (DLS)

February 19: Second T20: Australia won by 19 runs

February 21: Third T20: India won by 17 runs

February 24: First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

February 27: Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets

March 1: Third ODI: Australia won by 185 runs

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)