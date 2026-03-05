'I love bowling bumpers': SA quick plays his role in Shield return

Henry Thornton may have a 'simple' game plan, but it reaped rewards on day one of South Australia's all-important clash with New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield

South Australian quick Henry Thornton just loves bowling bouncers.

Back in the state's Sheffield Shield side for the first time since November, the speedster ripped through New South Wales' batting order on Thursday.

Raising the ball aloft as he walked off Karen Rolton Oval, Thornton just achieved something he'd never once accomplished in the competition - a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Having previously taken multiple four-wicket hauls across his Shield career, it was fitting that the right-arm paceman brought up the milestone with a bit of chin music. It was indeed a short ball to NSW and Australian white-ball representative Sean Abbott that gave him a handful of wickets.

While SA's first-change bowler was pleased the dismissal wrapped up their bowling innings, Thornton opened up on a tactic he believes is fundamental to securing his spot in the team.

"I think that's my role in this team," Thornton said.

"If it's flat, I try and create something with the short ball. I love bowling bumpers. I cop it when I bat, so I guess you've got to get it out of the way. I thought on a pretty flat, slow wicket, where the ball was pretty soft, I still felt like I had really good rhythm. I've probably played that role for our team during the last little while in the red-ball stuff. It's paid dividends today."

Although Thornton said his tactics are 'simple', the 29-year-old knows he's delivering on an instruction that can give his side a serious lift in big moments.

In his last Shield fixture, he was named as the player of the match after picking up six wickets (3-25 and 3-77) against Western Australia in a stale draw at Adelaide Oval.

Since his last outing in four-day cricket, Thornton has played just the three Big Bash matches for the Adelaide Strikers, and has made a sole appearance in the One-Day Cup.

Coming back from an elbow injury that saw him unavailable for SA's last Shield fixture against Queensland, Thornton had no concerns leading into his first appearance in the competition for over three months.

Knowing the importance of a victory against NSW, Thornton was pleased to contribute towards a team vying for back-to-back titles.

"It was satisfying taking my first five-for," Thornton said.

"I love this group and we've been together for a while now. I think it's great to be able to repay that with some performances and hopefully we get the result here.

"I feel great, so I feel like I've got really good rhythm. The ball's coming out really nicely. I think even last year before Big Bash, I went really well in the red-ball stuff. I just want to keep trying to take wickets for this team and trying to keep winning games at cricket, because I think we're building something really nice here."

Thornton's career-best haul of 5-71 saw him claim crucial NSW wickets in every session of the first day's play.

With three hundreds in his past four matches, Kurtis Patterson (12) was a key wicket for the hosts, and he proved to be Thornton's first victim.

The South Australian continued to find breakthroughs when his side needed them, as he picked up the wickets of Josh Philippe (29), Joel Davies (47), Charlie Stobo (25) and Sean Abbott (40).

Although Thornton admitted the surface offered some assistance in the opening session, the fast bowler praised his state's pace attack for getting the most out of the wicket.

"It nipped around a bit this morning, and then it got really flat this afternoon," Thornton said.

"We had to work really, really hard to get those last couple of wickets, so hopefully it happens for us tomorrow, when we've got bat in hand and we've got plenty of wickets in the shed.

"To restrict him to like 260-odd on that on a pretty batter-friendly wicket is a huge effort."

After his standout display against the state he grew up in, Thornton has now taken 16 wickets at an average of 20 across four Shield games this season.

With Brendan Doggett (hamstring), Spencer Johnson (back), Wes Agar (back) and Campbell Thompson (hamstring) all suffering season-ending injuries, the performance could not have been more timely for a team desperate to keep quicks on the park in their quest for consecutive trophies.

Although despite the setbacks to some of their most experienced pacemen, Thornton believes the state's active fast bowling cohort are still the benchmark across the country in domestic cricket.

"We've got the best bowling attack in the country," Thornton said.

"Anyone who comes in does their job and we know what our strengths are. We know that if we build enough pressure, we will be able to take wickets."

SA will begin day two at 1-20, trailing NSW by 249 runs with Henry Hunt (3*) and Nathan McAndrew (9*) to resume batting.

