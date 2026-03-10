WA unveil Voges' successor as state enters 'new era'

Western Australia have named their new men's head coach with Adam Voges to step down at the end of the season

Long-time Western Australia assistant Beau Casson will take over as the state's men's head coach with decorated mentor Adam Voges set to leave the role at the end of the season.

WA announced in November that this season would be Voges' last leading the state side as the 46-year-old pursues T20 coaching opportunities abroad.

The six-time Big Bash winner as a player and coach will continue at Perth Scorchers next season as the club seeks to defend their BBL|15 title, marking the first time WA Cricket has split the head coach roles between their state and BBL men's programs.

Voges has already been appointed Seattle Orcas head coach for the 2026 Major League Cricket season and will work under experienced Englishman Peter Moores as an assistant at Trent Rockets during the Hundred later this year.

This weekend's round 10 Sheffield Shield clash with NSW in Sydney will be the last of his WA tenure with the side out of the running for a place in the final.

Casson has been Voges' right-hand man at both WA and the Scorchers for the past seven years, with the one-Test spinner's role as an assistant with the BBL club set to provide players with continuity between the state and T20 programs despite the dual coaches.

He has signed a three-year deal as head coach.

The 43-year-old's technical coaching for the batting group, as well as his astute strategic and mental guidance, was a key factor in the state's hat-trick of Shield and one-day titles from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

Casson, who was the NSW and Sydney Thunder batting coach prior to being appointed by WA in September 2019, has also been part of the Scorchers' coaching staff for their past three BBL championships (BBL|11, |12 and |15).

WA's extended playing group and staff celebrate their third straight title // Getty

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with Adam Voges and the remainder of the coaching staff over the past seven seasons and have been proud of what we have been able to achieve in that time," Casson said today in a statement.

"Adam did a wonderful job to create an environment that brought the best out of all our players, which is something I'm looking forward to building on.

"I want our players to strive for excellence and give them the best opportunity to push for higher honours.

"I am confident we have the playing group that can bring WA more success in both formats of the game."

Casson played 53 first-class matches for Australia (1), Australia A (1), WA (24) and NSW (27) during a playing career spanning almost a decade and was part of the Blues side that lifted the Shield in 2007-08, scoring 89 and taking four wickets in the second innings of the final to help beat Victoria by 258 runs.

He earnt his solitary Test cap as one of several spinners tried post-Shane Warne era, taking three wickets in Australia third Test win over West Indies in Barbados in 2008.

He retired aged 28 because of a heart condition before beginning his coaching journey.

Casson celebrates his maiden Test wicket of Xavier Marshall in June 2008 // Getty

As coach he will be tasked with lifting his native state off the bottom of the Shield standings with WA all but certain to finish the four-day competition in last place for the second straight season regardless of the result in the final round.

Casson will be just the third WA men's coach in more than 13 years with Voges having replaced Justin Langer when he was appointed national coach in 2018 following a six-year state tenure.

Kade Harvey, the state's high performance boss, said Casson had a "deep understanding of the game" as well as the WA Cricket landscape.

"We are confident that will see our players thrive under his tutelage," he said.

"We are looking forward to Beau leading our men's team for at least the next three seasons and leaving his mark on a new era in WA Cricket."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings