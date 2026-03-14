Victorian young guns shine in Shield final preview

Campbell Kellaway and Oliver Peake showed all their class and composure on day two of Victoria's top-of-the-table Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia

07:10 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day Two

Two rising stars of Australian cricket have Victoria eyeing a first-innings lead over South Australia in their Sheffield Shield clash at Junction Oval.

In what has turned out to be a preview of this season's Shield final, the Vics dismissed SA for 305 before ending the day at 5-266.

Victorian opener Campbell Kellaway (66) made his second half-century of the Shield season, forming a crucial 102-run stand with Peter Handscomb (48).

Not to be outdone, 19-year-old Oliver Peake (44 not out) and skipper Will Sutherland (42no) produced a vital, unbeaten 85-run partnership to help push their state towards South Australia's total.

Playing in his first match for Victoria since being hit on the helmet against Western Australia in Perth just shy of a month ago, Peake grinded his way to the end of the day's play, facing 161 balls against a potent SA attack.

Five South Australian bowlers picked up a wicket, including captain Nathan McSweeney (1-16), as he and Ben Manenti (1-67) combined for 39 overs of spin at the CitiPower Centre.

Crucially, SA secured their spot in a second consecutive Shield final on Sunday, after Queensland were bowled out for 178 in their first innings against Tasmania in Hobart.

The Bulls went into round 10 sitting third, needing to make up a 5.78 points on second-placed SA. Despite gaining full bowling points after knocking over the Tigers for 198, Queensland's capitulation, along with South Australia's five wickets on day two ensured the reigning champions will finish second regardless of either result.

SA started day two at 9-295 and added 10 runs to their overnight total before Nathan McAndrew (19) was caught at short-leg by Dylan Brasher to give Todd Murphy (4-67) his fourth and final wicket of the innings.

Victoria lost Sam Harper (5) in the second over of their innings after McAndrew (1-45) found the edge of his blade and McSweeney held the catch at third slip.

Back in the Victorian side, Brasher (35) looked busy early with three fours off Liam Scott's (0-33) first over. The stylish left-hander hit all five of his boundaries through the off-side before attempting a lofted drive off Manenti that landed in the hands of Mackenzie Harvey at cover.

Kellaway and Handscomb took the Vics to Lunch at 2-93, and alongside the league's highest run-scorer this season, Kellaway passed fifty as the pair brought up the first 100-run partnership of the contest. McSweeney brought himself onto bowl and he removed the left-hander, who fell to a fine catch behind the stumps from Alex Carey.

The Australian Test wicketkeeper followed up that grab with an even better catch down the leg-side to dismiss Handscomb as the hosts lost two wickets in as many overs.

00:21 Play video Carey's leg-side screamer removes Handscomb

Marcus Harris (11) and Peake took their state to Tea at 4-179. Harris fell quickly after the break when Carey took his third catch of the innings to give Henry Thornton (1-45) a wicket.

Peake and Sutherland then added 71 runs to their side's total before Henry Hunt dropped the Victorian captain at gully on 5-272. Two balls later, Thornton found the edge of the left-hander's bat, but the ball landed in between first and second slip.

The duo will resume batting on day three with their sights on removing the deficit and building a lead against the defending champions.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings