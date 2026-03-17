Sangha shows his class as Shield final preview is drawn

One of the heroes from SA's Shield triumph was back in the runs against Victoria, who he'll meet again in this year's final

05:30 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day Four

The precursor to the Sheffield Shield final between Victoria and South Australia has ended in a draw at Junction Oval.

Jason Sangha (57) made his fourth half-century of the Shield season as SA made 3-204 in their second innings, leading the Vics by 201 runs before the teams shook hands to end proceedings early on day four.

After making his first hundred of the competition since last season's final against NSW in round nine, Sangha hit seven boundaries, including two sixes against the ladder leaders, who he'll face again in nine days time as SA chase back-to-back Shield titles for the first time in their history.

South Australia's round 10 clash with Victoria became a dress rehearsal for the final beginning on March 26 at the same venue after they earned more first innings bonus points than Queensland did in their clash with Tasmania in Hobart, extending their advantage over the Bulls to 6.43 points, more than the six points still available to Queensland should they defeat Tasmania in Hobart.

SA started day four at 0-27 and they lost Mackenzie Harvey (25) early when he was caught behind off Scott Boland (1-10), who dismissed him for the second time in the match.

South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney (39) compiled six boundaries in his 62-run partnership with Henry Hunt (48), before he was strangled down the leg-side by his opposite number, Victorian skipper Will Sutherland (1-38).

Hunt, who top-scored with 81 for SA in the first innings, showed his class and composure again on day four as he and Sangha took SA to lunch at 2-138.

In a sign that the game had fizzled out, Victoria opted for the part-time spin of Campbell Kellaway (0-10) and Oliver Peake (0-8) across four overs before the break.

Shortly after the interval, a Sangha sweep crashed into the helmet of short-leg fielder Dylan Brasher. Playing in just his second first-class game, Brasher was assessed for concussion as the match was paused.

He stayed out on the field, but Hunt didn't after he took on Perry's arm at backward square-leg and was run out by a direct hit.

Sangha passed 50 and alongside Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (20 not out), the pair ensured SA only lost three wickets before the game was called 30 minutes before tea on the final day's play.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings