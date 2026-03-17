Molineux to take reins for crucial T20I series, all-round role unclear

Captaincy the priority for Sophie Molineux as Australia build towards the T20 World Cup, but her back injury will likely mean an unorthodox approach to selection

02:24 Play video How India exposed Australia's T20I bowling issues

Sophie Molineux has confirmed she is available to lead Australia through their three-game T20I series against West Indies, but the exact nature of her involvement has yet to be confirmed as she continues to manage a back injury.

Molineux missed the final two ODIs and the Test against India due to her latest injury setback, and with the T20I World Cup looming, giving the new Australia captain time to settle into the role is a major priority.

The biggest question mark over the 28-year-old is her ability to bowl, given she was running and batting in the nets during the backend of the India series, and she is likely to play even if she cannot fulfil her primary role in the spin attack.

Speaking in St Vincent on Tuesday, Molineux did not clarify what role she would play beyond her availability, saying she would be assessed across the six-game white-ball tour.

"I'm looking forward to playing a role and getting back out there … (we'll) see how we go, especially towards that back end with the one-dayers, we'll just keep assessing," she said.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there again with the girls, it was hard to watch that Test, especially not being a part of Alyssa Healy's last game for Australia.

"To be able to get my feet in behind the desk and lead the group, I'm looking forward to making the most of those opportunities, and especially just getting away and jumping on a plane together and connecting as a group again after what's been a big few months in Australia."

The Australian squad had their first full training session at St Vincent's Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's first T20I (9:30am Friday AEDT), with Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry also returning to full fitness following their recent quad injuries.

The trio of matches against their fellow 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finalists are Australia's final official T20Is ahead of the ICC tournament in England, and come after they suffered a rare home T20 series defeat to India last month.

Speaking to media on Monday, Australia coach Shelley Nitschke also emphasised the importance of giving Molineux time to adjust in her new role, even if it meant an unorthodox approach to selection.

"Another opportunity to play some T20 cricket under new leadership, leading into that World Cup, which isn't far away, is going to be hugely beneficial for us," Nitschke said.

"We didn't play as well as we would have liked in the T20 format in the India series ... we probably just want to tidy up (a few things) and play a really exciting brand of cricket and put some good performances out in that format over here."

Molineux will also have a chance to further refine her plans in the UK in late May and early June, with Australia to play five practice games in the UK – three against South Africa, followed by two ICC-organised warm-up matches.

The Caribbean tour is also offering the Australian squad a chance to adjust to life post-Alyssa Healy.

"We haven't got a whole lot of games before that T20 World Cup and each game we have together is really important to make sure we're building towards that," Molineux said.

"I don't think we're far off at all. We've had moments and parts of games where we have (nailed the way we want to play) and it is very hard in T20 cricket to play the perfect game.

"I think it's just being better for longer and realising those moments they can go either way, and winning those and I suppose that's just backing our style of play.

"We're really conscious of that, and we know we're doing everything really deliberately to be able to align ourselves to that style.

"We've got a really hungry group of girls and staff that really want to buy into that."

Molineux's first series at the helm of Australia pitted her against former Renegades teammate Harmanpreet Kaur, and this series brings a similar reunion as she goes toe-to-to with 'Gades allrounder and Windies leader Hayley Matthews.

Having played under Molineux during the Renegades' triumphant WBBL|10 campaign, Matthews said praised the Australian as "a great leader, great person on and off the field".

"It's good to see her blooming and flourishing with the Aussie team," Matthews continued.

"I'm certainly wishing her well … (but) obviously not too well against us."

The Windies made the semi-finals of the most recent T20 World Cup in 2024, but have had a tough run of late, defeated in the two completed T20Is they played against Sri Lanka in Grenada last month and bowled out for 49 in the washed-out series opener.

Those were their first 20-over matches since mid-2025, when they went winless on a tour of England, before claiming a 2-1 series win over South Africa in Barbados a month later.

Matthews called on her top-order to improve against Australia, and said she believed the conditions in St Vincent would be better suited to their powerful line-up.

"I think it's going to be a good test of where we are as a team right now just a couple months before the World Cup does start," she said.

"They're quite a challenging team and the highest ranked in the world, but teams have had success against them.

"The good thing about T20 cricket is that it only takes one or two matchwinners to really go there and change a game.

"So it's going to be really important for us that our big players do step up, that's going to be key to us having a successful campaign, but we certainly have the players within the group to do so."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: March 20, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 19, 7:30pm local)

Second T20I: March 22, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 21, 7:30pm local)

Third T20I: March 24, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 9:30am AEDT (March 23, 7:30pm local

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 3pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 3pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 3pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only