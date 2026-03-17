Haddin confirmed as New South Wales coach

Former Test gloveman and Blues stalwart takes over from Greg Shipperd with a new cadre of assistants following a clean-out at CNSW

Brad Haddin has been confirmed as the next NSW men's head coach, replacing veteran mentor Greg Shipperd after his contract was terminated a year early.

Cricket NSW have wasted little time in announcing Haddin as his successor after the Blues wrapped up their 2025-26 campaign with a thrilling draw against Western Australia on Tuesday.

The former Australian wicketkeeper and Test great reportedly presented to the CNSW Board as the match was taking place at Cricket Central. Men's assistant coaches Ali de Winter and Shawn Bradstreet were also told during the final day of the Sheffield Shield season that they would no longer be required.

NSW drew their final-round match as tailenders Corey Rocchiccioli and Albert Esterhuysen survived the final three balls with WA nine wickets down.

Haddin has previously worked as an assistant and fielding coach with the Australian men's team under Darren Lehmann and Justin Langer. He is currently an assistant coach with the Ricky Ponting-coached Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and previously Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as holding several media punditry gigs.

The 48-year-old will start at CNSW in June, returning to the organisation for the first time since his last match for the Blues in November 2014.

His role will not include the vacant BBL head coach positions at either Sydney Sixers or Sydney Thunder, with both clubs to appoint new men's coaches in coming months after parting ways with Shipperd and Trevor Bayliss respectively, with James Hopes and Shane Watson linked to those roles.

"NSW cricket has been an integral part of my life and to rejoin the fold as Blues head coach is a proud moment for myself and my family," Haddin said today in a statement.

"Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career.

02:29 Play video From the Vault: Haddin revives Aussies with counter-attacking 94

"I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable and distinctive style of play we can all be proud of."

CNSW announced in January that Shipperd would not see out the full tenure of his two-year extension the organisation had been "thrilled" to announce only six months earlier. The distinguished 69-year-old opted to coach out the rest of the domestic season, leading the Blues to the One-Day Cup title last week.

But the Blues finished fifth in the Shield and are the only state not to play in a final in the past five years.

CNSW chief executive Lee Germon has tasked Haddin with driving the Blues program forward to "challenge for further titles".

"Brad is a highly regarded coach with experience at international and franchise level, plus a deep understanding of the NSW way of playing," Germon said.

"This stems not only from his history with the Blues but also his strong connections to country NSW and Premier Cricket.

"As a player, his outstanding leadership and willingness to always take the game on made him a revered teammate and formidable opponent. These traits have carried through into his coaching career.

"We are proud to have Brad guiding our Blues squad and look forward to working with him from June."

01:49 Play video A collection of Haddin classics

Haddin previously withdrew from the NSW coaching race when Phil Jaques was appointed in 2018.

The former Australian vice-captain was awarded Cricket NSW life membership in 2024 following a decorated 20-year-old playing career.

The wicketkeeper-batter represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 one-day internationals and 34 T20Is and was part of their Ashes series whitewash in 2013-14 and World Cup wins in 2007 and 2015.

With NSW, he was a three-time Sheffield Shield and four-time One-Day Cup champion and won the Steve Waugh Medal as the state's best men's player in 2006-07. He sits second behind only to Moises Henriques for both one-day matches played (88, including 14 as captain) and runs scored (2724) for NSW, while his combined 486 dismissals across all three formats is the most ever for the Blues.

Haddin in action for NSW in 2012 // Getty

Haddin was also the Sixers' foundation captain and represented the club 32 times in the BBL's first six seasons, winning the 2012 Champions League title.

Haddin has maintained a strong public profile since his retirement as a commentator for Fox Cricket and co-host of cricket podcast Willow Talk. It's understood CNSW are open to him continuing his media commitments next season.

NSW is the second state to appoint a new men's head coach for next season after WA announced Haddin's former Test and state teammate Beau Casson as Adam Voges' successor.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Final: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, March 26-30