Khawaja return 'crucial' for Heat's BBL|16 plans: Botha

Brisbane Heat coach believes out-of-contract veteran will be suited to a new rule being introduced next season

Brisbane Heat coach Johan Botha has named retired Test opener Usman Khawaja as a prime candidate to be the club's 'designated batter' in KFC BBL|16.

Khawaja is currently out of contract in the Big Bash after his four-year Heat deal expired at the end of last season.

But Botha said the 39-year-old was still firmly in the club's plans for next season and believes the new designated batter and fielder rule would benefit him.

"I think it will all work out and he will play for the Heat," Botha said.

"He's obviously a good player all around the country. I think he'll be crucial (to have) around all our young batters in the squad.

02:08 Play video Still got it! Khawaja back with a bang in BBL

"And with that 'DH' (designated hitter) rule coming in, he might be that guy for us."

After retiring from international cricket following the Sydney Ashes Test in January, Khawaja's first-class career also came to an end this week when Queensland failed to qualify for the Sheffield Shield final.

The left-hander confirmed earlier this month this will be his final season for the state, but he missed their round 10 loss to Tasmania due to the birth of his third child. Khawaja and wife Rachel welcomed a baby girl, Amira Maya, last Friday.

Khawaja intends to continue his T20 career next summer and is understood to be keen to re-sign with the Heat when a contracting embargo is lifted in coming months.

Khawaja has spent the past four BBL seasons with Brisbane after switching from Sydney Thunder in 2022. He has captained the team when available between national commitments, including their last three games of BBL|15.

Across 73 Big Bash matches so far, Khawaja among the top 20 run-scorers in the competition's history with 2240 at a strike rate of 132.54, with 15 scores of fifty or more, including two centuries.

He played a lead role in the Thunder's maiden title in BBL|05, scoring 104 not out off 59 balls in the semi-final against Adelaide Strikers, followed by 70 off 40 in their triumph over Melbourne Stars in the final.

The designated batter innovation will be introduced for all men's Big Bash matches next season and could help extend the careers of the BBL's ageing stars by allowing for greater player management.

The league announced the new rule for BBL|16 back in January, and while not mandatory, teams will have the option to nominate one designated batter in their XI before the toss. This player can bat but will not be permitted to field or bowl.

At the innings break, the batter will swap places with the nominated designated fielder, who can keep wicket but is not allowed to bowl.

In addition to Khawaja, Australian Test stars and Heat fan favourites Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are currently uncontracted for next season.

But Botha is also confident they'll be able to lock both away when the embargo is lifted, despite Australia's five-Test tour of India from mid-January next year likely to limit Labuschagne's Big Bash availability, and potentially Neser's, depending on how many fast bowlers are picked in the squad.

"They are the Heat brand those two guys and I can't really see that it won't work out," Botha said.

"Obviously with availability … we won't see them (next season). At times you think, 'Is it worth signing them?' But for the off-field stuff, it is obviously important. Then you just never know on form – we can't guarantee they'll be in the Test team next December.

"Those guys have been great for the Heat for a long time, and it'd be weird to see them somewhere else, so we'll do our bit to try and get them back into the Heat colours."

The Heat retained the maximum number of 10 players from last season prior to a league-wide contracting embargo coming into force after BBL|15.

Non-binding discussions with unsigned players, including Khawaja, Labuschagne and Neser, are allowed but new contracts cannot be signed until after embargo period ends.