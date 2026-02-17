'Never say die' Heat eye success with fully-fit squad

They missed the finals, but Brisbane Heat coach Johan Botha couldn't be prouder of the resilience his group showed in BBL|15

Whether it was through record-breaking run chases or season-defining contests, the Brisbane Heat had a Big Bash campaign full of thrills and spills.

The two-time BBL champions entered the tournament eyeing a third trophy, and although they failed their mission coach Johan Botha believes the club performed admirably to finish fifth out of eight teams in a tight and tense BBL|15 season.

"I thought we did actually a very good job to finish fifth," Botha said.

"We played some some really good cricket at times. We probably didn't play the best cricket away from home, but we could easily have had a way worse season.

"The boys had the 'never say die' attitude, and that was great to see for me as a coach. We didn't make the finals, but I thought overall, we actually did a really good job. The top four at full strength were just that little bit ahead of everyone else. We were probably the best from the rest."

Botha's men won as many games as they lost in BBL|15, finishing the season 5-5, just one win and net run rate behind the fourth-placed Melbourne Stars.

At their best, the Heat were undefeated against three of the top four teams in the BBL|15 standings with victories over Perth Scorchers (by eight wickets), Melbourne Stars (by four wickets) and Hobart Hurricanes (by three runs). At their worst, the Heat lost to all three sides who finished below them on the table. They fell short against Melbourne Renegades (by 14 runs), Adelaide Strikers (by seven wickets) and Sydney Thunder (by 34 runs).

With a 1-4 record outside of The Gabba, the club couldn't string consecutive wins together until their eighth & ninth fixtures of the summer. As it turned out, their campaign came down to the last game of the regular season, when the Heat couldn't defeat the Sixers in what proved to be a sudden-death playoff for a finals berth.

09:59 Play video Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers | BBL|15

Reflecting on missed opportunities, Botha admitted it was the Sixers that proved to be a thorn in his side's progress throughout BBL|15.

"We could easily have won at Coffs Harbour against the Sixers when we had them 7-56 chasing 115. We could easily have won that one. I think the the funny thing looking back at it was that we beat the number one, number two and number three teams (who qualified first for the finals). It was really only the Sixers that were our bogey team in the top four."

As for why the Heat couldn't pull together enough wins throughout the season, Botha noted the importance of adapting to different conditions at different venues, and on different wickets, as a reason to why his Heat couldn't find their way into the top four.

"I think that's where we've got to get better at," Botha said.

"When it's not a high-scoring game, to have the game-sense to understand that 145 or 150 might be enough... and then have the skill to actually go and do it.

"These days everyone just wants to hit the ball hard and wants to hit boundaries and sixes. That's all good on good wickets, but you don't play on the same wicket all around the country. So I think that was the thing we can certainly get better at. Just assessing the conditions better and hopefully having the skill to do it to give our bowling group a chance. It's easy when it's flat, hard, the crowd is going and the ball is flying around. It's those other nights that we can certainly get better at."

In this fourth BBL|15 season review on cricket.com.au, Botha helps us breakdown Brisbane Heat's season through the key talking points that defined their summer, before giving us an insight into the future of the team.

Brisbane Heat: BBL|15 snapshot

BBL|15 result: Fifth (5 wins, 5 losses) Most runs: Matthew Renshaw (324 at 36.00) Best strike rate (min. 50 runs): Jack Wildermuth (158.57) Most wickets: Xavier Bartlett (15 at 25.13) Best economy (min. 10 overs): Matthew Renshaw (6.84) Contracted for BBL|16: Xavier Bartlett (BBL|18), Max Bryant (BBL|18), Lachlan Hearne (BBL|16), Spencer Johnson (BBL|17), Matt Kuhnemann (BBL|16), Nathan McSweeney (BBL|16), Matthew Renshaw (BBL|17), Callum Vidler (BBL|16), Hugh Weibgen (BBL|17), Jack Wildermuth (BBL|16) Uncontracted: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Tom Alsop (England), Tom Balkin, Paddy Dooley, Liam Haskett, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wood

The Gabba fortress

All 150,041 fans who flocked to The Gabba in BBL|15 saw some enthralling cricket as Brisbane Heat put on a show for their fans at home this summer.

A four-game winning streak at home started on December 19 when the Heat chased down a league record 258 runs to defeat the eventual BBL|15 champions Perth Scorchers with a ball to spare in one of the all-time great Big Bash matches.

Looking back on an incredible win, Botha praised a match-winning partnership between Jack Wildermuth (110* off 54) and Matthew Renshaw (102 off 51) that set up a famous Heat victory.

"When you chase those types of targets, it's probably a one-in-a-hundred (chance) that you make it, and that was the one," Botha said.

"Renshaw and Wildermuth played so well together. I think what worked for us was the left-hand and right-hand combination and both getting hundreds.

"That was an important win for us because that was our second game. If we went zero from two, our season could have been a whole lot worse."

10:00 Play video Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers | BBL|15

Eight days later, a then 21-year-old Heat debutant Tom Balkin was tasked with bowling the final over of the match against Adelaide Strikers. With the visitors needing 10 runs off the final over, they fell short by seven runs after an extraordinary display of skill and composure from Brisbane's young quick.

Fast forward to January 2 and with the Heat need 76 off the final five overs, Max Bryant (48* off 22) pulled off yet another miraculous victory for the hosts to keep their season alive.

An Usman Khawaja masterclass made it four wins from four home matches at The Gabba on January 10 against the Sydney Thunder, before a Steve Smith-inspired Sixers ended the Heat's streak, and their season, with a five-wicket victory on January 18.

Having lost just one the match at home in BBL|15, Botha expressed his appreciation for the impact Brisbane's fans had on his side during the tournament.

"Obviously it plays a huge part," Botha said.

"As the crowd gets more into it... that's when you use momentum and hopefully that can get you over the line.

"When you're on the road and you don't have it (crowd support), that's when you miss it and feel it the most."

02:00 Play video Bryant and Bartlett blast Brisbane home in final over madness

Renshaw in the runs

With 324 runs at a strike rate of 153.55 across the competition, Renshaw was the Heat's most impressive batter throughout BBL|15.

While his hundred against the Scorchers was an obvious highlight, the left-hand batter made significant contributions in wins against Adelaide Strikers (33 off 22), Melbourne Stars (41 off 27), Sydney Thunder (42 off 26) and Hobart Hurricanes (37 off 25).

In addition to his runs, Renshaw pulled off one of the more important fielding moments of the season, when he stopped a six off the bat of Nikhil Chaudhary at Ninja Stadium in a season-shaping fixture between the Heat and Hurricanes.

Now part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad having made his T20 international debut last month, Botha highlighted Renshaw as his club's best performer since he took the reigns at the Heat in 2024.

"He's obviously become a very important player for us," Botha said.

"His consistency has been great and I think that's the key bit for Renners. In the past, he's probably showed glimpses where he plays the odd good innings, then he probably doesn't for two, three or four games. In the last two seasons, for Heat and (Queensland) Bulls, he's probably our most consistent batsman. That's been great to see.

"Since I've been here in the last two years, he's become our best player."

03:37 Play video Ripper Renshaw century puts Heat in prime position

Bartlett leads the attack

Heat quick Xavier Bartlett managed to take 15 wickets at a strike rate of 15.86 to lead the way for Brisbane with the ball in BBL|15.

After stand-in skipper Nathan McSweeney went down with an ankle injury on December 19, Bartlett was installed as the Heat's fourteenth captain in Big Bash history. In just his second game in charge, Barlett took home the KFC Player of the Match award for his vital 3-26 in a tight clash with the Strikers.

Understanding the responsibilities Bartlett carried throughout the competition, Botha believes the opening bowler had his best Big Bash campaign yet, and he hopes the Queensland fast bowler can hold higher leadership positions in the future.

"Xavier did an outstanding job for us," Botha said.

"Our bowling attack was under pressure most nights, especially at The Gabba. It's easy to look at his runs per over and think, 'Oh, his tournament wasn't that good', but he bowled some tough overs.

"Hopefully down the line, not just us but in the Australian setup, he can be a leader, a vice-captain or captain for the Australian team. Certainly for me, it was his best tournament that I've seen.

"Night in, night out, he got us crucial wickets and bowled big overs. Our internationals didn't always fire with the ball, but Xavier was certainly our best across the whole tournament."

06:21 Play video X-Factor! All Xavier Bartlett wickets from BBL|15

Pakistan internationals

With the opening pick of the BBL|14 Draft, Brisbane Heat selected Shaheen Afridi in a landmark moment for the organisation.

The Pakistan quick, who has now played more than 100 T20 internationals for his country, had his Big Bash campaign cut short after picking up a knee injury in his fourth Big Bash match.

Afridi left the competition having taken just the two wickets at an average of 76.50 and economy of 11.19. On debut, the left-arm speedster was forced out of the attack after bowling two no-balls over waist height in the same over.

01:37 Play video Shaheen removed from the attack in horror BBL debut

Reflecting on a tough campaign for the 25-year-old, Botha identified one aspect of the competition that Afridi struggled with in BBL|15.

"We were obviously excited to have him here, he's a world-class bowler," Botha said.

"Even at the Draft, every team I spoke to said, 'if you didn't take him, we would have taken him'. We back that decision."

"The thing that probably hurt his bowling the most was the (Power) Surge over. That's something no other tournament in the world does. To bowl that to guys that are in with the older ball takes a different skill.

"Yes it didn't all go to plan, but he never shielded away from it. His effort was outstanding. He was good around the young bowlers and great around the group, so that's what you want.

Botha also highlighted the struggles overseas players can have in their debut Big Bash season.

"For the overseas internationals to come in and perform is not always easy," Botha said.

"If you look at guys who did really well this year, (for example) Finn Allen, he's been at the Scorchers for more than one year. Tim Seifert, same thing.

"You've got to get used to the BBL and it's slightly different rules. It might not sound like much to the people out there, but no other tournament plays those rules. It's something for them to get used to."

02:18 Play video Surge Pod: Shaheen on playing against Babar and Rizwan

Replacing Afridi in the tournament, it was a different narrative for fellow Pakistan speedster Zaman Khan, who played a crucial role in the Heat's finals push.

It was Zaman who bowled a clutch last over in Hobart to record another stunning victory for the Heat against the Hurricanes at Ninja Stadium. With the hosts needing just six runs to win from the last over, Zaman conceded just the two runs and picked up a wicket to make his mark on the competition.

That wasn't Zaman's only moment of magic for the summer.

In the Heat's next match, the 24-year-old knocked over Sixers superstar Steve Smith with one of his trademark searing yorkers.

Despite playing just the three matches for the Heat in BBL|15, Botha was full of appreciation for the efforts of Zaman at the back-end of the Heat's season.

"He was excellent for us," Botha said.

"His game plan is pretty simple and he does that really well. For us to sneak a win in Hobart, that took their season in a completely different direction... the man did a great job for us.

"He bowled really well against the Sixers with their star-studded lineup, and he was good for us. He came in, fitted well into the group and the boys got around him very well.

"It's hard to come in late in the tournament, because you're not quite up to the speed of the game, but he did a quality job for us. If you come in for three games, and you can win us one game, not single-handedly but off the back of (your performance), then that's a very good tournament."

Squad moves and eyes on BBL|16

With the focus now shifting towards next season's BBL campaign, the Heat will regain the services of injured pace duo Spencer Johnson and Callum Vidler, who missed the entire BBL|15 season with back injuries.

The quick bowlers are just two of ten players who've committed to the Heat's BBL|16 campaign, but there are plenty of big names who yet to put pen to paper with the team in teal.

Recent Test retiree and Brisbane Heat skipper Khawaja is currently uncontracted, but Botha is confident the Heat will sign the 39-year-old with reports indicating the left-hand opener would like to continue his Big Bash career in Queensland.

"If everything works out, we will," Botha said.

"He came back after the Test series and played a really good innings against the Thunder. I think it will all work out and he will play for the Heat. He will be crucial, because he's obviously a good player around the country and I think he'll be a crucial piece of the puzzle away from home.

"With that designated hitter rule in coming in, he might be the guy for us."

02:08 Play video Still got it! Khawaja back with a bang in BBL

In addition to Khawaja, Australian Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are also without a contract.

With Australia's jam-packed Test schedule indicating a Big Bash appearance could be unlikely for either player in BBL|16, Botha said the club will still look to pursue the services of both players despite questions over their availability for next season's tournament.

"We will certainly plan that way," Botha said.

"They are the Heat brand, and I can't really see that it won't work out. Obviously with avaliability... we won't see them (next season). At times you think, 'is it worth signing them?', but for the off-field stuff, it's obviously important. You just never know on form. We can't guarantee they'll be in the Test team.

"Those guys have been great for the Heat for a long time, and it'd be weird to see them somewhere else. We'll do our bit to try and get them back into the Heat colours."

Separate to their re-signings, Botha also revealed what type of player he'd love the Heat to target before next season.

"I certainly look at the competition and I'd love to have a Finn Allen or Tim Seifert in my team."

"That keeper-batter at the top of the order is something we've tried to look at. Unfortunately this year, Tom Alsop was injured and couldn't keep, so he could only really play as a batter. I felt our local batters were good enough and we didn't have to pick him.

"Jimmy Peirson has been a very good player for the Heat and he's probably still one of the best keepers in Australia, so who knows with that designated hitter rule if we could use it for that.

Brisbane re-signed Australian left-arm orthodox spinner Matt Kuhnemann just before the nine-day Player Movement Window, but with Australia's Test tour of India set to clash with some of the BBL|16 season, Botha hinted at the possibility of the club searching for another spin option ahead of next summer.

"Personally for me, I think it's that keeper-batter at the top of the order with some power and maybe a spinning allrounder."

"We project that Kuhnemann might go with the Australian Test team to India and we've got to start planning for that," Botha said.

"We no longer have Mitch Swepson... so that could be another one if we think that Kuhnemann is going to be in the Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Although despite Botha's search to bring more talent into the Heat squad, it's clear the club are focused on ensuring they enter BBL|16 with a healthier roster than what they had this summer.

The Heat entered the 2025-2026 season with Johnson (back), Vidler (back), Kuhnemann (side strain), Alsop (knee) all unavaliable due to injury, while Khawaja, Labuschagne and Neser were away on Test duties with Australia.

While they know they will inevitably lose some players to the national team, Botha is looking forward to the club hopefully having more options at their disposal during the next BBL competition.

"We would love to have our full seam attack for once," Botha said.

"In two years, we've had Spencer (Johnson) for seven games and Vidler for zero," Botha said.

"If they're not fit, we'll have to maybe shift the focus again, because The Gabba is such a high-scoring ground.

"We've just got to hope that our guys are fit, our good local and young players. Then we can shift to our internationals that we want to fill a couple of gaps."