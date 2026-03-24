Aussies regain 'ruthless' edge in West Indies series sweep

New captain Sophie Molineux spent some invaluable time leading her T20 group during the 3-0 romp

Australia are regaining their ruthless edge ahead of the T20 World Cup, captain Sophie Molineux says, following their 3-0 series sweep against West Indies.

Georgia Voll's blazing century headlined Australia's most comprehensive batting display of the series in Monday's third T20I.

Heavy Caribbean showers then washed out the game with the Australian bowlers well on top 10 overs into the Windies' chase, but not before debutant Lucy Hamilton claimed her first T20I wicket.

The scoreline was a welcome return to Australia's winning ways following their rare T20I series defeat to India on home soil last month.

It was not without its blemishes – late-innings fadeouts saw them post scores of 164 in both of the first two T20Is, while six catches went down in a slopping display in the series opener – but Australia's all-round game improved across the series, culminating in their total of 7-211 on Monday night.

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Lucy Hamilton claims here first T20I wicket for Australia!



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"We've had moments there (across the series) where we've turned the game and made sure we won those moments," Molineux said following the third T20I.

"That's the big focus for us, consistently doing that and getting back to being ruthless.

"I think each game we've gotten better with the bat, and in the field as well ... we were pretty disappointed with our first innings in the field, and to bounce back and keep building on that, we're really happy about that.

"I feel like a part of (that ruthlessness) is going out there and playing with that freedom – Volly did it perfectly today.

Georgia Voll you star! ⭐️



She notches her first T20 International century!



She joins the exclusive list of Mooney, Lanning and Healy as T20 century-makers for Australia!



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"She got a start, and she finished that innings off beautifully and really made that start count.

"Not every batter is going to be able to do that every game, but it's having someone stand up in those moments.

"From a bowling point of view, watching Luce be really brave and bowl that change up when she was under the pump and got her first wicket – they're the things that we're looking for, and we want to celebrate as a group."

Voll is congratulated by Carey after reaching her first T20I ton // cricket.com.au-Sam Gosling

The biggest talking point coming into the series was Molineux's own fitness, after she missed the final four matches against India with a back injury.

In an unusual move, she played the three T20Is despite not being available to bowl – her primary skillset – with Australia selectors conscious of giving her valuable time to settle into the captaincy and hone her on-field plans ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

"I feel like we've learned a lot as a group, and I suppose as a staff, that we need to work on, and how we go about our training over the next little bit, and how we plan the next couple of months leading into the World Cup," Molineux said.

"It was nice to get a bit more experience out there leading that team."

After not being required to bat in the first two T20Is, Molineux did offer a reminder of her all-round class on Monday, hammering 25 from 12 balls – including two sixes – batting at No.8.

For a player who has typically been seen as more of an accumulator in domestic white-ball cricket, where she bats higher up the order, across her career, working on her power game has been an area of focus.

"I've been chipping away at it," Molineux said.

"You just never know what you're going to need to do in a game. I love batting, so I'll spend as much time in the nets getting ready for any situation that I walk into"

Australia will switch their focus to the ODI format for the remainder of the Caribbean tour, with three one-dayers starting on March 27.

However the looming T20 World Cup will never be far from mind. These was Australia's final official T20I matches ahead of the ICC tournament, although they will play three practice games against South Africa in the United Kingdom followed by two World Cup warm-up matches.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves and tinkered with a few things and to come out three-zero, I think we're all pretty happy," Molineux added.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only