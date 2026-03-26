Australia look to cover Sutherland absence as new ODI era begins

Question marks remain over the availability of Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux ahead of the ODI series in St Kitts

Annabel Sutherland's absence from Australia's Caribbean tour is to create competition for a promotion in the one-day side's middle-order, as they enter their new 50-over era under Sophie Molineux.

The three one-day internationals in St Kitts will be Australia's first since Alyssa Healy's retirement, as Molineux and deputies Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath take charge of the one-day side.

One of the first selection calls will be to settle on a replacement for Sutherland – who is sitting out the whirlwind tour to freshen up for the T20 World Cup – at No.5, a position the Victorian has dominated across the past two years.

"We've got an opportunity," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said in St Kitts on Wednesday.

"We don't have Bels here ... we need to change the order, we need to fill that number five position.

"There's going to be some opportunities there … what that looks like, we'll need to have a look at the conditions and see what our best combos are for that."

Gardner looms as the most logical player to shuffle one spot up in the order from the No.6 position she has thrived in of late, scoring three centuries since the start of 2025.

However the allrounder remains under an injury cloud, having missed the final two T20Is in St Vincent with a hamstring complaint.

Gardner returned to training in St Kitts on Wednesday, but Nitschke said a call on her availability would be made closer to the match.

"She's tracking pretty well, she was pretty disappointed to miss those matches," Nitschke said of Gardner.

"She's missed a bit of T20 cricket over the last year or 18 months for Australia … but hopefully she's on track to return to the team in the ODIs, we'll find out more over the next two days."

If Gardner is not available, McGrath would likely gain the benefit of a boost up the order, while Nicola Carey, who is a key middle-order batter for Tasmania, could also be given a look.

If further injury concerns were to befall Australia's batters, NSW wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson has now joined the squad following the WNCL final and offers a back-up option.

Meanwhile, the form of Georgia Voll bodes well for a seamless transition at the top of the order, with the Queenslander to replace Healy.

Voll batted at No.3 in Australia's recent ODI sweep against India, filling in for an injured Ellyse Perry and scoring 0, 101 and 62 across the series.

Sutherland's absence with the ball, where she has been Australia's most reliable and effective pace option through the middle-to-death overs with her change-ups, poses another challenge for the tourists.

Molineux's own role in the ODI series is another significant consideration.

The 28-year-old led Australia in the T20Is despite not being able to bowl due to a back issue, with captaincy experience and finetuning tactics ahead of the looming World Cup considered the priority.

She also produced a handy cameo in her only innings with the bat, hitting 25 off 12 at No.8.

However, the change to the longer format, and the need to ensure Molineux is fully fit to bowl at the ICC tournament in June, could see a change in approach for the one-dayers.

"We're weighing everything up at the moment," Nitschke said.

"She got through the T20 series perfectly fine, so we'll continue to have that conversation over the next couple of days."

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If Molineux does miss any of the ODIs, one of Australia's co-vice-captains McGrath or Gardner would step up.

McGrath has led Australia on 15 previous occasions when filling in for Healy, while Gardner would be leading her country for the first time.

Having now worked with Australia's leadership triumvirate across two T20I series, Nitschke said she was satisfied with how the new approach was working.

"It's been really good – I think they're all slightly different characters and see the game slightly differently," she said.

"It's been great getting different perspectives from the two of them, and helping Soph out ... so far, I think it's been working pretty well."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only