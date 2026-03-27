Wilson debuts as Mooney ruled out of first West Indies ODI

Australia batting first in Sophie Molineux's ODI captaincy debut, after the tourists made five changes to begin their new 50-over era

02:52 Play video Wilson presented with ODI cap No.152 after last-minute call-up

Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the opening one-dayer against West Indies in St Kitts, with NSW wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson making her international debut.

Australia are batting first at Warner Park after Sophie Molineux won her first toss as Australian one-day captain, with the tourists making a raft of changes from their most recent ODI XI.

Mooney failed to pass a fitness test on the ground in the lead-up to the coin toss and was subsequently ruled out with quad tightness.

Australia XI: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack

Wilson, who only arrived in the West Indies on Tuesday after playing for NSW in the domestic 50-over final, was then presented with ODI cap No.152 by coach Shelley Nitschke and will slot in behind the stumps and into No.8 in the batting order.

Mooney will face a race against time to be fit for the second ODI, with just a one-day gap between the opening two matches.

Australia meanwhile have dropped co-vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, while Lucy Hamilton, Annabel Sutherland - who is sitting out the Caribbean tour - and the retired Alyssa Healy are the other changes from the ODI side that defeated India in Hobart at the start of the month.

Coming into the XI alongside Wilson are Molineux, Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth who were all ruled out of the matches against India due to injury, alongside Darcie Brown.

Molineux, who is not currently bowling due to a back issue, has been named in Mooney's regular spot at No.4.

The 28-year-old had previously batted at No.5-6 in a three-game ODI series against New Zealand in 2020 but walked out at No.8 or lower in her other eight ODI innings. Molineux however is an accomplished top-order batter for Victoria.

Georgia Voll has slotted into the opening position vacated by Healy, while Ashleigh Gardner has also been cleared to play the first ODI after missing the final two T20Is in St Vincent due to 'hamstring awareness'.

Key allrounder Chinelle Henry meanwhile has returned for the West Indies after missing the final T20I with a hand injury.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only