Indians chase record score in Mumbai as Green is held back

Cameron Green's eagerly-awaited debut as the IPL's most expensive overseas recruit ever has ended in a loss with his Kolkata Knight Riders going down to Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Batting at No.3, the four-million-dollar man Green hit a four and a huge six before he got caught trying too hard to muscle a short one over deep-point off player-of-the-match Shardul Thakur.

But KKR didn't need much help from Green with the bat anyway as, having been put in, Ajinkya Rahane, with 67 off 40 balls, Kiwi Finn Allen, who launched the innings with 37 off 17, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, with a 29-ball 51, all helped power them to 4-220.

Thakur picked up the first three wickets of the match, including that of Green // Creimas/BCCI

It meant Mumbai had to pull off the biggest-ever IPL chase at the Wankhede, and as Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43, with eight sixes) and Rohit Sharma (78 off 38) pulverised their helpless attack in a staggering 148-run opening partnership, questions were asked as to why Green was not being thrown the ball.

"Unfortunately, Cameron Green cannot bowl at this moment," captain Rahane said after the match, hinting that a workload restriction had been implemented by Cricket Australia.

"When he starts bowling, the combination will be slightly different. Finding that balance with the ball is really important, so hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, so we can find the combinations that will be okay."

Although both openers were dismissed before the centuries, Mumbai had enough experience to get them over the line. Suryakumar Yadav (16 off eight) and Tilak Varma (20 off 14) kept the required rate in check before captain Hardik Pandya (18no off 11) eased them across on 4-224 with five balls to spare.

Making his debut for his seventh IPL franchise, Thakur's 3-39 were the best figures in the match and in a batter-dominated match, he was deemed the best player.

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)