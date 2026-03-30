South Australia crowned Shield champions again as Vics slip

For the first time in the state's history, South Australia have gone back-to-back in the Sheffield Shield

04:05 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield Final | Day Five

South Australia have completed one of the all-time Sheffield Shield final turn-ups, seizing the silverware for a second consecutive summer after the season's standout side, Victoria, imploded on the fifth morning at the Junction Oval.

The Vics, who surged into a home decider on the back of one of the most prolific regular seasons ever, were rolled for just 139 chasing 196 to see the defending champions SA take back-to-back crowns for the first time in their 133-year history.

In contrasting scenes to last year's final when scores of punters invaded Karen Rolton Oval, a lone red-clad SA fan draped in the state flag ran onto the field after Henry Thornton clean bowled Fergus O'Neill to seal the 56-run victory.

00:39 Play video All over! Thornton bowls O'Neill to wrap up Shield final

As the South Aussies celebrated their win inside the first hour of play on Monday, the Victorians were left distraught after losing 7-37 either side of stumps on day four sparked by the exits of senior bats Peter Handscomb and Marcus Harris.

It marked the first time a visiting team has won a Shield final in a decade, with Alex Carey's third-innings 103 on a St Kilda pitch that was pace-friendly all game proving a clear difference between the two sides.

02:26 Play video Carey leads SA fightback with second Shield final ton

Nathan McAndrew, who defied late-season soreness to take 6-121 for the match and score 60 in a match-turning stand with Carey, was named player of the final.

Even despite the vital departures of Handscomb and Harris the previous evening, Victoria's noses appeared in front ahead of a tension-filled resumption of play.

Injury substitute Mitch Perry took 10 off McAndrew's first over of the day but both he and fellow nightwatcher Todd Murphy were dismissed within the first 15 minutes.

The stage was set for Ollie Peake, the Vics' last remaining specialist batter, to display his obvious talent. But after getting off the mark with an on-driven boundary, he edged the unerring Liam Scott behind as Carey took a sharp diving catch.

Peake may have been spared had the non-striker O'Neill not gotten in the way of the side-on camera used to check no-balls on wicket balls for this match. Scott's front foot looked perilously close to being over the line, but O'Neill blocked the only angle available to the television umpire.

Captain Will Sutherland and O'Neill then both succumbed to Henry Thornton, who took his fifth and sixth wickets of the match to spark SA's joyous celebrations.

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The Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, Foxtel and Kayo Sports