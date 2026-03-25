InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)

Tickets

Shop (opens new window)

LIVE BLOG: Carey, McSweeney steady, SA three down

Jack Paynter & Louis Cameron
Jack Paynter & Louis Cameron

Follow all the action from Junction Oval as Victoria and South Australia face off to lift the Sheffield Shield for 2025-26

Watch the live stream here and view the full scorecard here

Hours of play:

– Coin toss 9:45am AEDT

 

– First session 10:30am – 12:30pm AEDT

 

– Second session 1:10pm – 3:10pm AEDT

 

– Third session 3:30pm – 5:30pm AEDT

 

*An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs

Live

Victoria v South Australia, Sheffield Shield final

Sheffield Shield final 2025-26

March 26-30: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, Melbourne

The Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore