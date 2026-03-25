Follow all the action from Junction Oval as Victoria and South Australia face off to lift the Sheffield Shield for 2025-26
LIVE BLOG: Carey, McSweeney steady, SA three down
Watch the live stream here and view the full scorecard here
Hours of play:
– Coin toss 9:45am AEDT
– First session 10:30am – 12:30pm AEDT
– Second session 1:10pm – 3:10pm AEDT
– Third session 3:30pm – 5:30pm AEDT
*An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs
Sheffield Shield final 2025-26
March 26-30: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, Melbourne
The Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, Foxtel and Kayo Sports