McGrath delighted with contribution in return as skipper

From out of the XI to standing in as skipper, Tahlia McGrath is committed to whatever role the team needs

Tahlia McGrath says she is determined to contribute however she can – be it on or off the field – as she navigates her current role in Australia's new era.

McGrath was recalled to the Australia XI for Sunday's second ODI in place of captain Sophie Molineux, who sat out the game as part of the ongoing management of the back injury that has prevented her from bowling this tour.

The South Australian, who had been left out of the XI for the one-day series opener, returned to the Australian side as stand-in captain, seamlessly leading the tourists to a 90-run, series-sealing win.

"I love playing for this team, I absolutely love when I get to captain this team and hopefully Soph's back as soon as possible, but I really enjoyed my opportunity tonight," McGrath said after the match.

"Not too much changes. I'm always thinking, always got my cricket brain on, and then trying to help Soph out where I can.

"The only difference is I was calling the shots tonight."

Australia's new-look leadership triumvirate sees McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner both serving as deputies to Molineux, with the former carrying on the role she held under Alyssa Healy and the latter promoted to equal-billing as co-vice-captain.

It is understood, however, that if Molineux is to miss a game and both McGrath and Gardner are named in the XI, McGrath is the preferred stand-in captain for the sake of continuity given her previous experience in the role.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old chipped in 24 with the bat before producing an outstanding spell with the ball, bowling in partnership with Georgia Wareham to tie down the West Indies' top-order and finishing with figures of 2-15 from her seven overs, including one maiden.

"I really enjoyed being able to contribute with bat and ball as well, so very happy," McGrath said.

"Wolf (Wareham) was amazing, we were able to bowl in a bit of a partnership there and create some pressure, and from there it happened pretty quickly with a few quick wickets to get the game back under control."

The past 12 months have been challenging for McGrath, who had been an automatic selection in Australia's best XI across the preceding three years following her return to the international stage – a period that also saw her appointed national vice-captain under Healy.

Lean returns in the ODI World Cup last October and the Weber WBBL|11 season that followed, however, left her under pressure to keep her spot in the national side across white-ball formats.

The rise of allrounder Annabel Sutherland and all-round dominance of Gardner had already pushed McGrath down the order, while Nicola Carey's rousing return to the green and gold created further selection pressure ahead of the multi-format series against India.

As a result, McGrath's appearances across the past two months have more often come when Australia have needed to draw on their depth; the 30-year-old missed selection in the three T20Is against India in February but featured in the one-dayers when Gardner, Molineux and Ellyse Perry were all sidelined by injury.

McGrath was then recalled in the shortest format for the three T20Is against West Indies earlier this month, with Sutherland sitting out the tour, and Gardner again sidelined for the second and third games, before she missed selection for the first ODI in St Kitts.

"I'm just trying to help out wherever I can, whether that's walking laps to give people water or passing on some messages or coming up with some things of my own, whatever the team needs," McGrath said of how she was approaching coming in and out of the XI.

"I'm always looking to help this team and it looks slightly different game to game for me, but that's okay. I'm still just trying to play my part.

"It's been cool (working with Molineux and Gardner), it's been really awesome seeing Soph take the team in a direction she wants to lead them, and Ash and I are just trying to help her drive that and help her out along the way.

"She's doing an amazing job so far, and it's been really cool to learn on the fly and then implement some things as the Australian leadership group."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: Australia won by 103 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by 90 runs

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only