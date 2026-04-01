Wareham shows off one-day credentials

Starved of opportunity in the 50-over format, Georgia Wareham has been making the most of the increased responsibility she's had on the Caribbean tour

Georgia Wareham is pushing her all-round credentials on Australia's tour of the Caribbean, seizing her chance in the 50-over game after scattered appearances across the past two years.

Wareham has produced back-to-back player-of-the-match performances across the opening two one-dayers in St Kitts, helping Australia secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead and their first four ICC Women's ODI Championship points.

With Alana King Australia's preferred leg-spinner in the 50-over format, Wareham has played just nine out of a possible 21 one-dayers since mid-2024, and just three outside of the subcontinent.

But with Australia taking a spin-heavy approach to the St Kitts conditions, Wareham has picked up four wickets across the opening two games of the series, while she has also pounced on an opportunity to bat higher up the order, scoring a flashing 21-ball 42 after walking to the middle in the 45th over in the opening game, before backing it up with a momentum-turning 39 off 37 during the lower-scoring second match.

"She's been outstanding," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"I thought she was excellent with the ball in the T20s (and) to see her get an opportunity here in the ODIs and do well, I'm not surprised – she's been tough to miss that ODI side more recently.

"Pleasingly she's contributing with the bat as well … we know exactly what she can do with the bat, which is why we bat (in the middle-order) in the T20s, and she's showing that.

"Happy for her, but certainly not surprised. I think she's actually bowling really well, probably just lacking a little bit of opportunity, so to see her come out and bowl 10 overs the other day, and impacting the game, especially that bowling partnership with T-Mac was crucial for us."

Wareham's performances have been another reminder of Australia's wealth of spin depth, with Wareham and King producing something of a role reversal across the Caribbean tour.

King – who sits behind her counterpart in the 20-over pecking order – was named player of the T20I series after picking up five wickets at 11 in St Vincent, and Wareham is now on track for the same honour in the ODIs.

"She probably hasn't played as much as she would have liked in the ODI format, so it's really awesome to see her come in and own it and just put out some dominant performances," Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said of Wareham.

"She's an incredibly talented player and a really important member of this side, so it's been awesome to watch her go about her thing, and she looks like she's full of confidence."

The 26-year-old has a tendency to fly under the radar with her more understated, defensive style of leg-spin that does not necessarily capture the public's imagination in the same way a big-turning leggie like King tends to, but which has made her a key member of Australia's T20I side since her debut in 2018.

Her prowess with the bat had added another string to her bow, with Wareham embedded in Australia's middle-order across their six matches this year following her standout WBBL|11 tournament, which saw her score 277 runs at an average of 39.57 and strike rate of 147.34 for Melbourne Renegades.

Wareham was unable to translate that domestic form into significant contributions across the six T20Is against India and West Indies, with a top score of 30 from six innings.

Speaking to cricket.com.au on Tuesday, however, Australia coach Shelley Nitscke said Wareham's two ODI innings were a timely reminder of why she has been entrusted with greater responsibility with the bat.

"It's something that no one's probably nailed," Nitschke said of Australia's T20I middle-order so far in 2026.

"But I think the way Georgia is playing in the ODIs, that shows why we put her there and what she can do, I think she's still got the ability to have a massive impact for us in that role."

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: Australia won by 103 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by 90 runs

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only