More pace, wickets required as WA quicks miss CA contract

Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris left off the national list for the first time in four seasons

Australian selectors have put the onus on Jhye Richardson to deliver consistent performances and reach the express pace he has shown in the past after he was "right on the fringes" but left off the national contract list.

Selection panel chair George Bailey said the 29-year-old Western Australian had done "an incredible job to get back to play" in the Boxing Day Test against England last December, nearly 1500 days since his previous Test appearance.

But Richardson, who had held a CA contract since the 2023-24 season, has battled hamstring, side and most notably shoulder injuries, which have required surgery, over recent seasons, but has never been far away from Australian squads or training camps when nearing full fitness.

In addition to the Test match, he also played six Big Bash League and three Sheffield Shield matches this summer and is off to the UK for a block of Division 1 County Championship matches with Yorkshire.

"Jhye was one that was right on the fringes," Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think Jhye did an incredible job to get back to play that Test.

05:36 Play video Richardson reflects on comeback performance, Root wicket

"We saw that he could function in a in a team with four quicks.

"(He's) still got a little bit of work to do just to get back to top ball speed and that intensity of being able to be in an attack with three quicks. But hopefully that'll build over time."

WA teammate and fellow paceman Lance Morris is on the comeback trail from a major back operation and has also missed out on a central contract spot for the first time in four seasons.

Despite being in several Test squads, Morris was only able to play three ODIs while centrally contracted, with his most recent injury, a lumbar bone stress injury in August last year, requiring surgery and 12 months out of the game.

Although the pair will return to WA's books, Australia hectic upcoming schedule – up to 21 Tests in the coming 15 months – meant selectors were hopeful the pair would feature in squads throughout the busy period.

"We felt it was important to support them undertaking some pretty serious, potentially career-threatening injuries, where we could support them through the rehab and rebuild to get them back playing cricket," Bailey said.

"And now it's about executing that, getting back, and putting some performances and a consistent batch of games behind them to get in front of the group.

01:04 Play video Lightning Lance! Morris grabs stunning caught and bowled

"Both remain hopefully important players for us.

"Jhye is off to Yorkshire for a little stint. Lance is still just working his way back up to top speed and getting ready to play.

"But hopefully both will put themselves in a position where they're at the peak of their powers and available. Both Jhye and Lance are still in the mix.

"When you look ahead at that schedule over the next 12-18 months, it's incredibly busy and we know we're going to have to utilise some depth outside of the contracted list."

Ashes quicks Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser have effectively replaced Richardson and Morris on the contract list.

The 31-year-old Doggett played in the first two Ashes Test victories in Perth and Brisbane, and earns his first central contract on the back of some excellent domestic form.

Neser, 36, returns to the list for the first time since 2023-24 after he took 15 wickets in three Ashes Tests, which included a five-wicket haul at his home ground in Brisbane.