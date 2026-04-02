Australia set to renew Zimbabwe rivalry with ODI tour

Three ODI matches in Harare on Australia's African visit loom as important with a World Cup in the country next year

Australia's one-day side will have opportunity to reassert their white-ball credentials against Zimbabwe with confirmation of a three-match ODI tour in September.

Zimbabwe has consistently proven to be a thorn in the side for Australian outfits in recent times. Most recently, Australia's T20 outfit was left chastened by a 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe at this year's T20 World Cup in February enroute to an embarrassing group stage exit.

Zimbabwe went undefeated in the group stage at that tournament, beating co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland and Oman as well as the Aussies to underline their status as a rising power in white-ball cricket.

And Australia's 50-over side lost in their last start against Zimbabwe, beaten by three wickets in Townsville in September 2022, albeit in the final game of a series the home side won 2-1.

And in their previous meeting on Zimbabwean soil, the Chevrons won that as well, beating a Michael Clarke-led outfit by three wickets in August 2014, a match then-coach Darren Lehmann described as "embarrassing for all involved".

Qantas Tour of Zimbabwe First ODI: September 15, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST) Second ODI: September 18, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST) Third ODI: September 20, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST) * Broadcast details TBC

Zimbabwe will co-host next year's 50-over World Cup, alongside South Africa and Namibia. While fixtures are a long way from being confirmed for that ICC-run event, the three matches – all to be played at the Harare Sports Club in the nation's capital – will yield important intel for Australia should they return during that tournament.

Indeed, with three more ODIs to immediately following the series against South Africa, to be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchfestroom, the tour shapes as a hugely important one in the context of next year's men's ODI World Cup.

02:00 Play video Zimbabwe shock Australia in famous win

Australia, who won the previous ODI showpiece by defeating India in an electric final in Ahmedabad in October 2023, have a proud record in the 50-over tournament.

It's a very different story in T20 World Cups – although Australia won the tournament in the UAE in 2021 – and national selector George Bailey said there was plenty to learn.

"I think the big reflection is that's a couple of World Cups now where our performances in bilateral (series) leading up to it have been incredibly strong, a really high win percentage and strong performances across the board, and then that hasn't quite translated to World Cups," Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.

"So why that is, we will continue digging into and refining and trying to get that better."

08:02 Play video History made! Zimbabwe upset Aussies in stunning win

The Zimbabwe series adds to a hectic calendar for the Australian team, with white-ball matches set to be played in Pakistan and Bangladesh in June, and two Test matches at home in August against Bangladesh. After the ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa, Australia will then play three Test matches against the Proteas, the team that beat them in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

It will also be Australia's first Test series in South Africa since the infamous ball tampering saga in 2018, and the tour includes a return to Cape Town.

For Zimbabwe, Australia's visit will follow three T20s in the country against India, while the Chevrons will also be heading to India in Janaury 2027 for three ODIs.

Qantas tour of Zimbabwe 2026

First ODI: September 15, Harare Sports Club

Second ODI: September 18, Harare Sports Club

Third ODI: September 20, Harare Sports Club

Qantas tour of South Africa 2026

First ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Third ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N)

Warm-up match: October 3-4, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

First Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

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