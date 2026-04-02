Three ODI matches in Harare on Australia's African visit loom as important with a World Cup in the country next year
Australia set to renew Zimbabwe rivalry with ODI tour
Australia's one-day side will have opportunity to reassert their white-ball credentials against Zimbabwe with confirmation of a three-match ODI tour in September.
Zimbabwe has consistently proven to be a thorn in the side for Australian outfits in recent times. Most recently, Australia's T20 outfit was left chastened by a 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe at this year's T20 World Cup in February enroute to an embarrassing group stage exit.
Zimbabwe went undefeated in the group stage at that tournament, beating co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland and Oman as well as the Aussies to underline their status as a rising power in white-ball cricket.
And Australia's 50-over side lost in their last start against Zimbabwe, beaten by three wickets in Townsville in September 2022, albeit in the final game of a series the home side won 2-1.
And in their previous meeting on Zimbabwean soil, the Chevrons won that as well, beating a Michael Clarke-led outfit by three wickets in August 2014, a match then-coach Darren Lehmann described as "embarrassing for all involved".
Qantas Tour of Zimbabwe
First ODI: September 15, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST)
Second ODI: September 18, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST)
Third ODI: September 20, Harare Sports Club, 9:30am local (5:30pm AEST)
* Broadcast details TBC
Zimbabwe will co-host next year's 50-over World Cup, alongside South Africa and Namibia. While fixtures are a long way from being confirmed for that ICC-run event, the three matches – all to be played at the Harare Sports Club in the nation's capital – will yield important intel for Australia should they return during that tournament.
Indeed, with three more ODIs to immediately following the series against South Africa, to be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchfestroom, the tour shapes as a hugely important one in the context of next year's men's ODI World Cup.
Australia, who won the previous ODI showpiece by defeating India in an electric final in Ahmedabad in October 2023, have a proud record in the 50-over tournament.
It's a very different story in T20 World Cups – although Australia won the tournament in the UAE in 2021 – and national selector George Bailey said there was plenty to learn.
"I think the big reflection is that's a couple of World Cups now where our performances in bilateral (series) leading up to it have been incredibly strong, a really high win percentage and strong performances across the board, and then that hasn't quite translated to World Cups," Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.
"So why that is, we will continue digging into and refining and trying to get that better."
The Zimbabwe series adds to a hectic calendar for the Australian team, with white-ball matches set to be played in Pakistan and Bangladesh in June, and two Test matches at home in August against Bangladesh. After the ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa, Australia will then play three Test matches against the Proteas, the team that beat them in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.
It will also be Australia's first Test series in South Africa since the infamous ball tampering saga in 2018, and the tour includes a return to Cape Town.
For Zimbabwe, Australia's visit will follow three T20s in the country against India, while the Chevrons will also be heading to India in Janaury 2027 for three ODIs.
Qantas tour of Zimbabwe 2026
First ODI: September 15, Harare Sports Club
Second ODI: September 18, Harare Sports Club
Third ODI: September 20, Harare Sports Club
Qantas tour of South Africa 2026
First ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Second ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Third ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N)
Warm-up match: October 3-4, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
First Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Second Test: October 18-22, St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Register your interest for South African tour packages with Cricket Australia's Travel Office