'Captain's nightmare': Smith's PSL ton in vain as local star delivers

Steve Smith's Multan Sultans have finished on the losing side despite a maiden Pakistan Super League hundred from the Aussie legend, after a blistering ton from Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman Khan.

Batting fire, the red-hot Smith needed 47 balls to reach three figures, a day after he hammered a 27-ball half-century against Rawalpindiz. This time it was Marnus Labuschagne's Hyderabad Kingsmen on the receiving end, as Smith hit 12 fours and six sixes in his rollicking knock.

It's Smith's sixth T20 century and his third of the past 18 months in another positive step towards his goal of returning to the national 20-over team in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🔥



He hits Hunain Shah for four fours and two sixes in 16th over#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #HKvMS pic.twitter.com/8QXXhHOoIF — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 22, 2026

Combining with Pakistan international Sahibzada Farhan (66) for a massive 132-run opening stand - the highest of PSL 11 - Smith's 106 lifted Multan Sultans to an imposing 7-213 from their 20 overs, knowing that a victory would seal their playoffs spot.

However, Labuschagne and Khan had other ideas as they inspired the struggling Kingsmen to an unlikely victory.

Joining forces at 3-48, the Queenslander hit his highest score of the tournament by striking nine fours in his 41-ball 61. At the other end, the 30-year-old Khan preferred to clear the rope and smashed 10 sixes as he brought up his century in only 44 deliveries.

Evergreen Sultans seamer Peter Siddle (3-39) triggered a mini-collapse with the wickets of Labuschagne, Khan and Glenn Maxwell (2) in the space of six balls, leaving Hyderabad with plenty of work to do at 6-182 with two overs to go.

Enter Melbourne Renegades allrounder Hassan Khan, who whacked 24 from six balls to finish the match with three balls to spare. The result might have been different however, if Mohammad Wasim had held a chance off Hassan with eight runs still required.

"I don't have too many words for that," the winning captain Labuschagne said after the win that kept his side's season alive.

"That whole game was pretty special. We saw two special hundreds, firstly from Steve (Smith); that was a captain's nightmare.

"Then for Usman to come out, especially with the tournament he's had, which hasn't been perfect, and play with that confidence and clarity was just special.

"He sort of said (to me), 'I think I need a couple of games off.' And I said, 'You aren't getting a couple of games off, mate. I know how good you are.'"

Australians in PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Chris Green

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Lahore Qalandars: Daniel Sams

Multan Sultans: Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott

Rawalpindiz: Usman Khawaja