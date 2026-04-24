Red-hot Samson's second ton hands MI their biggest IPL defeat

Sanju Samson smashed his second century this season before Akeal Hosein dismantled Mumbai Indians’ top order

Mumbai Indians have suffered their worst-ever Indian Premier League by runs as Sanju Samson's second century this season powered Chennai Super Kings to a thumping 103-run win.

Samson, who finished the T20 World Cup last month with scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89 to help India clinch the title, has continued his rich vein of form in the IPL as he backed up his unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

The right-hander reached his latest milestone with his 10th boundary – to go with six sixes – off the final ball of the innings, posting 101no from 54 balls to anchor Chennai's 6-207 after they'd been put in to bat in the league's marquee fixture at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

On a rare day at the IPL featuring no Aussie players, Samson's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) and South African Dewald Brevis (21) provided support before Englishman Jamie Overton blasted 15 off seven balls at the death to boost Chennai's total.

"It really feels great to score a century at the Wankhede against MI," Samson said.

"We were losing few wickets, so I thought it was important for a settled batter to stay and that's what I tried and that's what happened today.

"It is my responsibility to understand the game situation and what the team demands and plan around it."

Trinidadian finger spinner Akeal Hosein (4-17) then destroyed Mumbai's chase inside the Powerplay with two wickets in his first two overs, while fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary (1-31) bowled Quinton de Kock for seven as the home side slumped to 3-11.

Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad chipped in with two wickets while Overton (1-14) completed a handy double as Mumbai were rolled for 104 in 19 overs.

The were three ducks in the Mumbai innings – Danish Malewar and Sherfane Rutherford fell first ball, while Naman Dhir was out third ball without scoring – with senior pair Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Tilak Varma (37) the only batters to reach double figures.

It's the first time the Indians have lost three straight games at Wankhede in one season and the 103-run margin eclipsed the 87 runs they lost to Rajasthan Royals by back in 2013 when Ricky Ponting was captain.

The win lifts Chennai into fifth, just two points shy of the top four, while Mumbai are eighth with two wins from seven games.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 6 5 0 0 1 1.42 0 11 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 7 5 2 0 0 0.79 0 10 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 6 4 2 0 0 1.171 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 7 4 3 0 0 0.82 0 8 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 7 3 4 0 0 0.118 0 6 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 3 3 0 0 -0.13 0 6 7 Gujarat Titans GUT 6 3 3 0 0 -0.821 0 6 8 Mumbai Indians MI 7 2 5 0 0 -0.736 0 4 9 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 7 2 5 0 0 -1.277 0 4 10 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 7 1 5 0 1 -0.879 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)